EU trade chief seeks more balanced economic ties on China visit

Un accident în care au fost implicate două autocare şi un TIR a avut loc vineri dimineaţă pe E70, în Teleorman, între localităţile Bujoreni şi Prunaru, fiind activat… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeazaca traficul este intrerupt temporar pe DN 31 Calarasi ndash; Oltenita, dupa ce doua autotrenuri au fost implicate intr un impact intre localitatile Ciocanesti si Varasti, judetul Calarasi. Incidentul nu s a soldat… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare de urgență a salvatorilor, care au intervenit cu mai multe autospeciale la locul unui accident rutier ce a avut loc vineri dimineață în județul Teleorman. A fost activat Planul roşu de intervenţie. Din primele informații, este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Localnicii din Delta Dunării nu dau 2 bani pe alertele lui Arafat: 'Ne este frică… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme la metrou. Circulaţia pe Magistrala 4, între staţiile Basarab 2 – Griviţa şi Griviţa-Străuleşti, se realizează în sistem pendulă, după ce un tren de metrou s-a defectat, vineri dimineaţa, în apropierea staţiei Gara de Nord, anunță Metrorex.  „Circulaţia trenurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski și soția sa, Olena, au sosit la Casa Albă, unde au fost întâmpinați de președintele Joe Biden și de soția… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în această dimineață în localitatea arădeană Sânleani. Un biciclist a fost lovit de o mașină, dar încă nu cunoaștem împrejurările în care s-a produs... The post Accident în această dimineață la Sânleani! Un biciclist… [citeste mai departe]

În vara acestui an, județul Ilfov s-a transformat într-un punct de reper negativ pe harta căminelor din România unde sunt îngrijiți bătrânii… [citeste mai departe]

Europe‘s trade chief will push Beijing for fewer restrictions on European businesses on a four-day visit to China, when he can expect tough conversations over a planned EU investigation into electric car imports, according to Reuters. Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis will… [citeste mai departe]


Europe‘s trade chief will push Beijing for fewer restrictions on European businesses on a four-day visit to China, when he can expect tough conversations over a planned EU investigation into electric car imports, according to Reuters. Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis will take part in a joint economic and trade dialogue, meet Chinese officials and European […] The post EU trade chief seeks more balanced economic ties on China visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

