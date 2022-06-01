EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan

Stiri Recomandate

Furtuna a cauzat probleme pe Valea Muntelui. A fost emis alt cod de ploi şi vijelii

Furtuna a cauzat probleme pe Valea Muntelui. A fost emis alt cod de ploi şi vijelii

■ ieri, mai multe localităţi nemţene au fost afectate de fenomenele meteo ■ pentru astăzi, în mai multe judeţe, inclusiv Neamţ, a fost emis un nou cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată ■ Furtuna a lăsat mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Pui de căprioară rănit, salvat de jandarmii braşoveni

Pui de căprioară rănit, salvat de jandarmii braşoveni

Un pui de căprioară rănit şi care nu se mai putea deplasa a fost salvat, marţi, de jandarmii braşoveni după ce o persoană care a observat animalul a sunat la 112, cerând ajutor pentru acesta, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiuni de educație rutieră și concurs de biciclete, de 1 Iunie, la Cornu

Acțiuni de educație rutieră și concurs de biciclete, de 1 Iunie, la Cornu

Cu ocazia Zilei Internaționale a Copilului, 1 Iunie, la Cornu a avut loc un concurs de biciclete - Urban Velo Race, organizat de Primăria comunei Cornu, în colaborare cu Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Prahova. [citeste mai departe]

Constanteanul Alex Delea a castigat Survivor Romania 2022

Constanteanul Alex Delea a castigat Survivor Romania 2022

Alexandru Delea, un tanar din Constanta, este castigatorul marelui premiu in valoare de 100.000 euro pus in joc la Survivor 2022. Finala Survivor 2022 a avut loc marti seara, 31 mai, incepand cu ora 20.30, in cadrul careia trei concurenti s au luptat pentru marele premiu, dar si pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune amplă de ecologizare a lacului Beliș. Când va avea loc

Acțiune amplă de ecologizare a lacului Beliș. Când va avea loc

Consiliul Județean Cluj se implică în acțiunea de igienizare a lacului Beliș, organizată de Clubul Alpin Român – filiala Cluj și Administrația Parcului Natural Apuseni, în perioada 3 – 5 iunie 2022. [citeste mai departe]

(video) Dispute între deputații PAS și BCS: „Duceți-vă la Putin și întrebați de ce nu oprește războiul”

(video) Dispute între deputații PAS și BCS: „Duceți-vă la Putin și întrebați de ce nu oprește războiul”

Proiectul propus de PSRM, care prevede stabilirea unei scutiri de TVA și 50% din accize pentru benzină și motorină, și a unei cote de 4% pentru gazele naturale și cele… [citeste mai departe]

Manevre militare intense în Ivanovo. Putin a scos „la încălzire” lansatoarele de rachete nucleare

Manevre militare intense în Ivanovo. Putin a scos „la încălzire” lansatoarele de rachete nucleare

Forțele nucleare ale Rusiei desfășoară manevre militare intense în provincia Ivanovo, situată la nord-est de Moscova. În cadrul acestor exerciții sunt implicate și lansatoare de rachete nucleare… [citeste mai departe]

1 Iunie 2022: Ștefan are 6 ani și vrea să se facă scriitor când va fi mare. Ca să le cumpere mâncare copiilor din Ucraina

1 Iunie 2022: Ștefan are 6 ani și vrea să se facă scriitor când va fi mare. Ca să le cumpere mâncare copiilor din Ucraina

Inocența copilăriei se reflectă atât de clar în planurile de viitor ale celor mici, care au o cu totul altă realitate a vieții. O realitate în care… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă ediție a Festivalului Filmului Francez, cu proiecții și la Timișoara, în aer liber și la reabilitatul Cinema Victoria

O nouă ediție a Festivalului Filmului Francez, cu proiecții și la Timișoara, în aer liber și la reabilitatul Cinema Victoria

Cea de-a XXVI-a ediție a Festivalului Filmului Francez – cel mai lung din România dedicat unei cinematografii naționale  – cuprinde peste… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre ajutorul pe care Europa trebuie să-l ofere Ucrainei în fața Rusiei: „Acum este la fel de important să continuăm”

Nicolae Ciucă, despre ajutorul pe care Europa trebuie să-l ofere Ucrainei în fața Rusiei: „Acum este la fel de important să continuăm”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a lansat miercuri, într-o declarație ținută la Rotterdam cu priljeul congresului Partidului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan

Publicat:
EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan

is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners on Wednesday should be […] The post EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine

09:46, 01.06.2022 - U.S. President Joe Biden said he’ll give Ukraine “advanced rocket systems” and other weaponry to better hit targets in its war with Russia, according to Bloomberg. “I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely…

Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

09:06, 01.06.2022 - Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the European Union‘s defense policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security, according to France24. Denmark is the only member of the 27…

Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia

16:46, 26.05.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

EU eases mask guidance for flights as airlines drop Covid rules

16:10, 11.05.2022 - The European Union is relaxing its guidance for mask wearing on flights even as many airlines have already abandoned those rules with Covid-19 concerns easing, according to Bloomberg. Wearing face masks at airports and inflight should be aligned with national measures, the European Union Aviation Safety…

EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’

08:21, 27.04.2022 - Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…

Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

10:55, 11.03.2022 - Natural gas prices in Europe declined for a fourth day after Russia excluded some major commodities from its list of products set to suffer export restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Russia announced an export ban for more than 200 products after the country’s economy was hit by sanctions over the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 17°C | 30°C
Iasi 16°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 29°C
Constanta 18°C | 25°C
Brasov 12°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 mai 2022
USD 4.6037
EUR 4.943
CHF 4.8016
GBP 5.8057
CAD 3.6318
XAU 273.84
JPY 3.5996
CNY 0.6915
AED 1.2534
AUD 3.3078
MDL 0.2406
BGN 2.5273

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec