EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania actionPublicat:
The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s coercive practices to limit patent holders from exercising […] The post EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
