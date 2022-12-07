EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou PUZ care vizeaza investitii la un parc eolian din comuna Vulturu, lansat in consultare publica de Consiliul Judetean

Un nou PUZ care vizeaza investitii la un parc eolian din comuna Vulturu, lansat in consultare publica de Consiliul Judetean

Consiliul Judetean Constanta a lansat in consultare publica intentia de elaborare Plan Urbanistic Zonal "Intocmire PUZ in vederea realizarii obiectivului… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 150 de răniți, după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit într-o gară din Barcelona

Peste 150 de răniți, după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit într-o gară din Barcelona

Accidentul a avut loc joi dimineață după ce un tren a lovit din spate altul care staționa în gara Montcada i Reixac din provincia Barcelona. În urma accidentului feroviar, al treilea din acest an din Catalonia, 155 de persoane au… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO – Cale liberă pe 1 Decembrie: S-au demontat stâlpișorii ce delimitează benzile de circulație!

FOTO/VIDEO – Cale liberă pe 1 Decembrie: S-au demontat stâlpișorii ce delimitează benzile de circulație!

Salvatorii bistrițeni cereau în octombrie demontarea stâlpișorilor care delimitează benzile de circulație. Ioan Turc a promis că le va demonta. Zilele trecute au „dispărut” cei de… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Prahova - Restrictii de trafic pe DN1

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Prahova - Restrictii de trafic pe DN1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca astazi, 7 decembrie, se efectueaza lucrari de toaletare a copacilor din proximitatea DN 1 Ploiesti Brasov, in zona localitatii Posada, judetul Prahova, motiv pentru care traficul rutier se desfasoara… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României şi Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României participă la Târgul de Carte Gaudeamus 2022

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României şi Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României participă la Târgul de Carte Gaudeamus 2022

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României participă la Târgul de Carte Gaudeamus cu o selecţie de 18 volume iar Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea solicita acord de mediu pentru amenajarea parcului de la fostele galerii Soveja

Municipalitatea solicita acord de mediu pentru amenajarea parcului de la fostele galerii Soveja

Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului APM Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitarii de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul "Amenajare spatiu public situat la intersectia strazilor Soveja… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Mihalcea: „Jucăm pentru banii din Cupă!”

Adrian Mihalcea: „Jucăm pentru banii din Cupă!”

Cu Adrian Mihalcea pe bancă, FC Buzău termină anul pe loc de play-off și visează ca din sezonul următor să se bată cu Rapid și FCSB în Liga 1. În Cupa României echipa nu are șanse să meargă mai departe, dar mirajul banilor îi animă pe fotbaliștii buzoieni. Băieții lui Mihalcea au terminat anul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Căianu Mic și-a bătut mama! S-a ales cu dosar penal

Un tânăr din Căianu Mic și-a bătut mama! S-a ales cu dosar penal

Polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Petru Rareș au fost solicitați, marți, să intervină la un scandal în familie în localitatea Căianu Mic. La locul evenimentului, polițiștii au identificat un tânăr de 24 de ani, din localitate care și-ar fi agresat fizic mama în… [citeste mai departe]

17 infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Precizări din partea DSP Alba

17 infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore. Precizări din partea DSP Alba

Date statistice COVID-19 din 07.12.2022 – Total persoane confirmate: 59686 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 17 – Total persoane vindecate: 58453 –     Total decese: 1311 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 506220 – Total teste… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav pe căile ferate din Spania. Cel puțin 155 de oameni au fost răniți după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit

Accident grav pe căile ferate din Spania. Cel puțin 155 de oameni au fost răniți după ce două trenuri s-au ciocnit

Accident grav pe căile ferate din Spania, după ciocnirea a două trenuri. Cel puțin 155 de oameni au fost răniți în coliziunea a două trenuri de navetişti în gara… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

Publicat:
EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

will proceed with two cases against China at the (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg.  The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s coercive practices to limit patent holders from exercising […] The post EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe forges own path on China

13:05, 24.11.2022 - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…

Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions

10:45, 04.11.2022 - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing, according to Bloomberg.  The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office Friday…

China says US has ‘no right’ to interfere in Hamburg port deal

11:40, 03.11.2022 - The U.S. has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal, Reuters reports.  U.S. interference is symptomatic…

EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

11:30, 18.10.2022 - The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg.  The European…

France steps up efforts to protect companies against surging energy price

12:11, 05.10.2022 - France announced on Wednesday that it was stepping up efforts to protect its companies against surging energy prices, with the country’s top energy suppliers signing a charter pledging ways to protect their corporate customers, according to Reuters. “We must protect our companies against this surge…

EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked

11:06, 28.09.2022 - The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, according to AP News.  “All available information indicates those leaks are the…

Poland against EU-wide tax on energy firms, climate minister says

11:36, 15.09.2022 - Poland is against introducing an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies but may introduce a similar solution independently, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s executive on Wednesday outlined plans to raise more than $140 billion from energy…

Billions for Hungary at stake as EU chief vows to cut money for democracy offenders

14:25, 14.09.2022 - The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 9°C
Iasi -1°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 7°C
Timisoara 2°C | 8°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov 0°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6804
EUR 4.9126
CHF 4.9667
GBP 5.6911
CAD 3.4338
XAU 266.76
JPY 3.4228
CNY 0.6688
AED 1.2743
AUD 3.1421
MDL 0.2374
BGN 2.5117

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec