EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US, Bloomberg reports. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges…

- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office Friday…

- The U.S. has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal, Reuters reports. U.S. interference is symptomatic…

- The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg. The European…

- France announced on Wednesday that it was stepping up efforts to protect its companies against surging energy prices, with the country’s top energy suppliers signing a charter pledging ways to protect their corporate customers, according to Reuters. “We must protect our companies against this surge…

- The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, according to AP News. “All available information indicates those leaks are the…

- Poland is against introducing an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies but may introduce a similar solution independently, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s executive on Wednesday outlined plans to raise more than $140 billion from energy…

- The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…