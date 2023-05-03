EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption The European Union is working on plans to extend the sanctions regime that it uses to punish third countries for human-rights abuses to include grand corruption, according to AP News. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday proposed the expansion because it believes serious corruption can undermine the rule of law, human rights and democracy. If […] The post EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

