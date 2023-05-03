EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption

Stiri Recomandate

Plecaţi în străinătate ? Cereţi Cardul European de Sănătate !

Acesta se obţine gratuit, la cererea dumneavoastră şi vă dă dreptul la asistenţă medicală necesară şederii temporare în Uniunea Europeană, dar şi în ţări precum: Islanda, Norvegia, Elvetia, Liechtenstein si Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii. Cererea se transmite fizic… [citeste mai departe]

Un echipaj rutier din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Fălticeni a oprit pentru control pe raza localității Vadu Moldovei, autoturismul condus de un bărbat de 33 ani din județul Iași. În urma verificărilor efectuate de polițiști în bazele de… [citeste mai departe]

Rămasă cu șanse minime în lupta pentru titlu după înfrângerea cu FCSB (2-1) din play-off-ul SuperLiga, Universitatea Craiova a anunțat miercuri că s-a despărțit pe cale amiabilă de brazilianul Rivaldinho. [citeste mai departe]

Un muncitor care a suferit arsuri grave în urma incendiului produs luni, 1 mai, la rafinăria Petrobrazi de lângă Ploiești, a murit la Spitalul Floreasca din Capitală, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Performanță remarcabilă pentru prim-divizionara de volei CSM Lugoj. La capătul unui campionat istoric, echipa bănățeană câștigă bronzul. „Internaționala” de pe Timiș s-a impus în Giulești cu 3-1 în meciul trei al finalei mici și a închis astfel disputa cu 3-0!… [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean în vârstă de 77 ani, dependent de insulină, este cautat de poliție și echipajele de salvatori inclusuiv de la CERT Rescue. Sunt vizate în special lacurile Clujului, unde ar fi mers la pescuit.Acesta a plecat… [citeste mai departe]

O operaţiune de mare anvergură a poliţiei europene care a vizat mafia calabreză, temuta 'Ndrangheta, a dus miercuri la arestarea a 132 de persoane, percheziţii şi la confiscări de bunuri în zece ţări, printre… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 434. Rusia a lansat un nou atac cu drone asupra Kievului. Separat, un incendiu major a izbucnit în aceasta dimineață la un depozit de combustibil, în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Roman Protasevici, fostul jurnalist disident arestat în Belarus în 2021 după o interceptare spectaculoasă a unui avion de linie de către regimul de la Minsk, un gest ce a suscitat la vremea respectivă un val de condamnări şi sancţiuni occidentale împotriva administraţiei… [citeste mai departe]


EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption

Publicat:
EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption

is working on plans to extend the sanctions regime that it uses to punish third countries for human-rights abuses to include grand corruption, according to AP News. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday proposed the expansion because it believes serious corruption can undermine the rule of law, human rights and democracy. If […] The post EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

