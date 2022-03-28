Stiri Recomandate

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ 2022: Modele de subiecte pentru elevii de clasa a VIII-a, la Română și Matematică, din ultimii ani

Astra Călători Arad consideră ilegală organizarea licitaţiei separate pentru al doilea lot de tramvaie la Galaţi

Monstru cu chip de tată: îşi viola fiul de 5 ani! Mai era şi poliţist la Alba-Iulia

Coronavirus. Inca patru persoane au murit la Constanta. Ce boli aveau

FOTO| Veteranul de război din Alba, Iosif Cosma Roman, sărbătorit la venerabila vârstă de 99 de ani

China dezminte acuzațiile Ucrainei: Dronele DJI nu sunt folosite de militarii ruși în invazie

Garaj în flăcări, o femeie a suferit arsuri. Totul a pornit de la un incendiu de vegetație – FOTO

O nouă rundă de negocieri dintre Rusia şi Ucraina va avea loc marţi, în Istanbul

Interviu cu Iulia Pârlea, prezentatoarea rubricii Vremea, de la Pro TV. A trecut de la modelling la televiziune: „Am avut câteva contracte în țară și unul în Grecia”

EU seeks end to golden passports, halt to sales of visas to Russians

Publicat:
The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians, according to Reuters. The move follows a new push from the EU to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro industry.

