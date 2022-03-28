EU seeks end to golden passports, halt to sales of visas to Russians

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky should happen once the two sides are closer to agreeing on key issues, according to Reuters. Speaking to Serbian media outlets, Lavrov added that any…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join a rare summit of Arab and Israeli nations held in Israel on Monday, seeking to reassure Middle Eastern allies over a looming Iran nuclear deal and to garner stronger support for Ukraine, according to Reuters. Blinken, who is on a three-nation Middle East…

- The European Commission announced on Monday that it has launched a special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. The special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) is the…

- The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

- The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters. The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

- The European Commission notified Poland on Tuesday it would withhold cash that the EU was to pay Warsaw as part of regular EU transfers, to cover the first part of fines imposed by the EU’s court on Poland which the country did not pay, according to Reuters. This is the first time that the Commission…

- European Union regulators said on Monday that rapid action is needed to update how cross-border financial services are scrutinised and consumers remain protected as the sector becomes digitalised with “Big Tech” playing an increased role, according to Reuters. People are using smartphones to buy and…

- China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters. It said that the five countries which are the…