EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the bloc’s leaders […] The post EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

- The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters. The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

- European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

- Poland is preparing to expel 45 Russian diplomats after arresting a low-level civil servant on suspicion of spying, joining a counter-espionage crackdown that’s sweeping the European Union’s eastern wing, according to Bloomberg. The Foreign Ministry in Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday,…

- Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg. The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers…

- EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters. Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

- Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

- Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended…