EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

Stiri Recomandate

30 mai 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

30 mai 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

30 mai 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ 30 mai 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 2 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ La nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

Aiudeanul Teodor Iepure, la finala ONSS la tenis de masă

Aiudeanul Teodor Iepure, la finala ONSS la tenis de masă

Aiudeanul Teodor Iepure, la finala ONSS la tenis de masă De curând, la Târgoviște, s-a disputat etapa finală a Olimpiadei Naționale a Sportului Școlar, la tenis de masă, învățământ liceal. La importanta competiție, ce a reunit cei mai buni jucători din țară la acest nivel a fost prezent… [citeste mai departe]

Academy president calls out plans to restrict access to archive documents as severe blow to history research

Academy president calls out plans to restrict access to archive documents as severe blow to history research

President of the Romanian Academy Ioan-Aurel Pop sent Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode a letter whereby the Bureau of the Academy Presidium calls for access to documents in the National… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai populare 10 meserii care au dispărut

Cele mai populare 10 meserii care au dispărut

Lumea este într-o continuă schimbare, iar progresul tehnologic a făcut ca anumite meserii să fi dispărut, acestea fiind reinventate sau înlocuite complet odată cu apariția mașinăriilor, a roboților și a aparatelor ultramoderne. Cuprins: Lampagiu Omul care dădea deşteptarea Pianist la cinematograf Vânător de… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! A fost semnat primul contract din cadrul proiectului Vranceaqua, etapa a III-a

ULTIMA ORĂ! A fost semnat primul contract din cadrul proiectului Vranceaqua, etapa a III-a

A fost semnat primul contract de servicii pentru noul proiect major de dezvoltare a infrastructurii de apă și apă uzată din județul Vrancea, etapa a III-a, cunoscut sub numele de Vranceaqua. Evenimentul a avut loc la Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Festivalul de la Cannes, criticat de Iran pentru Holy Spider, un thriller despre violenţele comise asupra femeilor

Video| Festivalul de la Cannes, criticat de Iran pentru Holy Spider, un thriller despre violenţele comise asupra femeilor

Autorităţile iraniene au declarat că prezentarea filmului "Holy Spider" la cea de-a 75-a ediţie a Festivalului de la Cannes a fost "motivată politic", având… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzat că a furat 200.000 de lei de la firma la care lucra

Acuzat că a furat 200.000 de lei de la firma la care lucra

La data de 28 mai a.c., polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice, împreună cu luptători pentru acțiuni speciale şi criminaliști, au pus în executare un mandat de percheziţie domiciliară pe raza municipiului Bacău, la imobilul unui bărbat de 43 de ani, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

S-au reluat lucrările de modernizare pe drumul Gilău-Mărișel. Alin Tișe: „Am făcut un pas uriaș înainte”

S-au reluat lucrările de modernizare pe drumul Gilău-Mărișel. Alin Tișe: „Am făcut un pas uriaș înainte”

Consiliul Județean Cluj a reluat lucrările de reabilitare și modernizare rămase neexecutate din cadrul proiectului cu finanțare europeană ce vizează DJ 107P Gilău (DN1)… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer criminal pe centura Apahida - Vâlcele - VIDEO

Șofer criminal pe centura Apahida - Vâlcele - VIDEO

Un șofer a fost filmat pe centura Apahida - Vâlcele, în timp ce depășea pe linia dublă continuă. ”Șoferi profesioniști (criminali). Pune în pericol viața altor șofer! Ar trebui să rămână pe loc fără permis”, ne-a relatat un martor la incident.  [citeste mai departe]

„Dicţionar de emoţii în timp de război“: dramaturgie ucraineană contemporană la Teatrul Naţional Târgu Mureş

„Dicţionar de emoţii în timp de război“: dramaturgie ucraineană contemporană la Teatrul Naţional Târgu Mureş

Compania „Liviu Rebreanu" prezintă spectacolul-lectură „Dicţionar de emoţii în timp de război", după textele a cinci dramaturgi ucrainieni. Spectacolul va fi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

Publicat:
EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo

officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary, according to Bloomberg. The EU failed to strike a deal on Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the bloc’s leaders […] The post EU seeks elusive accord on Russian oil embargo appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

17:15, 16.05.2022 - EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

16:00, 06.05.2022 - The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters.  The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

13:20, 23.03.2022 - Poland is preparing to expel 45 Russian diplomats after arresting a low-level civil servant on suspicion of spying, joining a counter-espionage crackdown that’s sweeping the European Union’s eastern wing, according to Bloomberg.  The Foreign Ministry in Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday,…

Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

16:45, 22.03.2022 - Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg.  The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers…

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

NATO wants to avoid getting dragged into a war with Russia by mistake

12:46, 18.03.2022 - Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up

13:30, 14.03.2022 - Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 mai 2022
Bucuresti 15°C | 27°C
Iasi 13°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 22°C
Timisoara 11°C | 23°C
Constanta 16°C | 24°C
Brasov 10°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 mai 2022
USD 4.5912
EUR 4.9438
CHF 4.7958
GBP 5.8074
CAD 3.6204
XAU 274.198
JPY 3.6076
CNY 0.6891
AED 1.25
AUD 3.3015
MDL 0.2424
BGN 2.5277

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec