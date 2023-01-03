Stiri Recomandate

Dorel Vișan, dezvăluiri tulburătoare după decesul lui Mitică Popescu. Maestrul, care a jucat alături de regretatul actor în filmul „Moromeții”, de Stere Gulea, a vorbit,… [citeste mai departe]

În legătură cu prognozele meteorologice ce indică temperaturi ale aerului exterior de până la +12 grade, pe timp de zi, Termoelectrica S.A. face apel către administratorii de bloc să asigure reglarea temperaturii în… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Politehnica din Bucureşti va coordona implementarea unui proiect în valoare de aproximativ 3.800.000… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorul de electrocasnice Electrolux concediază 100 de angajaţi, într-o primă etapă, din cei 740 salariaţi în cadrul procesului de disponibilizare colectivă, conform unui anunţ al Prefecturii Satu Mare. Decizia… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul de cazier judiciar, eliberat și în format electronic. Președintele a promulgat legea. De când intră în vigoare Președintele Klaus… [citeste mai departe]

În vara anului 1914, când începea primul război mondial, oamenii sperau că totul se va termina până în pragul sărbătorilor de iarnă. Nu… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalistul portughez Cristiano Ronaldo a asigurat marţi, la prezentarea sa la clubul saudit Al-Nassr, că… [citeste mai departe]

■ PS Iosif Păuleț, episcop de Iași, a trimis parohiilor din Moldova un document cu indicații privind modul de desfășurare al slujbelor religioase ■ în toate bisericile a fost amenajat un loc special,… [citeste mai departe]

Subvarianta XBB.1.5 s-a răspândit foarte rapid în Statele Unite şi e pe cale să devină variantă dominantă în câteva săptămâni, reprezintând deja peste 40% din infecţiile… [citeste mai departe]


EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis

said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week. At the […] The post EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

14:35, 30.12.2022 - The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

12:15, 07.12.2022 - The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg.  The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…

Numarul cazurilor COVID a atins un nou nivel record in China

09:40, 24.11.2022 - Numarul cazurilor zilnice de COVID-19 a atins un nou record in China, au anuntat, joi, autoritatile care incearca sa stopeze raspandirea virusului prin masuri de izolare stricte, testari in masa si restrictii de calatorie, transmite AFP. China a inregistrat miercuri 31.444 de noi cazuri locale, dintre…

China raporteaza primele decese de COVID in sase luni. In Beijing, cazurile cresc

16:05, 21.11.2022 - China a raportat in weekend decesul a trei persoane la Beijing ca fiind primele cauzate de COVID-19 in sase luni, in conditiile in care cazurile continua sa creasca in capitala chineza, in ciuda politicii stricte de „zero” Covid, relateaza „The Guardian”. Primul deces, anuntat sambata de oficiali, a…

EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition

12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

15:25, 14.11.2022 - Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…

EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

11:30, 18.10.2022 - The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg.  The European…


