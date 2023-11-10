EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals

Stiri Recomandate

Curs valutar BNR pentru 10 noiembrie 2023. Finalul de săptămână poate aduce schimbări

Curs valutar BNR pentru 10 noiembrie 2023. La cursul BNR al zilei de joi, moneda europeană a avut o variație negativă, fiind cotată la 4,9673 de lei, față de ziua precedentă, iar dolarul american a scăzut și el, fiind cotat… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost arestat după ce și-a atacat partenera. Avea și un ordin de restricție pe care l-a încălcat

Un bărbat de 39 de ani a fost arestat după ce și-a încălcat ordinul de restricție pentru a-și ataca concubina. Bărbatul a fost reținut pentru 30 de zile. La data de 7 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

A început demolarea unui pod dintr-o localitate clujeană! Va fi înlocuit cu unul nou

Consiliul Județean Cluj a demarat lucrările de demolare a podului situat pe drumul județean DJ 161, la kilometrul 30+977, în localitatea Pâglișa, în vederea construirii unui pod nou, pe același amplasament. [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis atacă la Curtea Constituţională legea privind organizarea şi funcţionarea poliţiei judiciare 

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a trimis, vineri, Curţii Constituţionale, o sesizare de neconstituţionalitate asupra Legii pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 364/2004 privind organizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop Urania | Previziuni astrologice pentru perioada 11 – 17 noiembrie 2023. Luna Nouă în Scorpion | VIDEO URANISSIMA

Horoscop Urania săptămânal. Aflați care sunt previziunile astrale pentru săptămâna 11 - 17 noiembrie 2023 și previziuni detaliate pentru fiecare zodie.… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia a început pregătirile pentru producţia noilor Duster şi Bigster şi mizează pe digitalizare

Uzina Dacia de la Mioveni se pregăteşte de producţia a două noi modele–cea de-a treia generaţie a noului Duster şi viitorul Bigster din 2025. Până atunci, digitalizarea este cuvântul de ordine şi… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Dobrogei 2023: Evenimentul Istorie si Civilizatie in Dobrogea Multiculturala – Editia I, la Biblioteca Judeteana Constanta

Inspectoratul Scolar Judetean Constanta si Biblioteca Judeteana "Ioan N. Roman" Constanta, impreuna cu Palatul Copiilor si Universitatea "Ovidius"… [citeste mai departe]

Modificarea legii privind organizarea şi funcţionarea poliţiei judiciare, la CCR

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a trimis, vineri, Curţii Constituţionale a României (CCR) o sesizare de neconstituţionalitate asupra actului normativ pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 364/2004 privind organizarea şi funcţionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Politia de Frontiera: Peste 100 de cetateni straini depistati la frontiera in aceasta saptamana

Politistii de frontiera de la granita cu Ungaria si Serbia au descoperit in cursul acestei saptamani peste 100 de cetateni straini care au incercat sa treaca ilegal frontiera, ascunsi in mijloace de transport sau… [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul reducerilor Garmin Romania – discounturi de până la 54%

Garmin Romania anunță debutul reducerilor de sezon, o campanie cu peste 50 de zile de prețuri speciale pentru o largă gamă de produse. Promoțiile Flash încep pe 10 noiembrie, cu discount-uri de până la 54% pentru cele mai populare produse Garmin. Prețurile speciale… [citeste mai departe]


EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals

Publicat:
Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) as soon as January, […] The post EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6537
EUR 4.9692
CHF 5.1647
GBP 5.6833
CAD 3.3686
XAU 292.235
JPY 3.0728
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.267
AUD 2.9575
MDL 0.2598
BGN 2.5407

