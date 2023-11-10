EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) as soon as January, […] The post EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

