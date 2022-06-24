EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

Stiri Recomandate

ING Bank România anunță că a finanțat grupul Boromir cu peste 25 mil. euro

ING Bank România a acordat în ultimii trei ani companiei Boromir Ind., cea mai mare afacere cu capital românesc din sectorul de morărit şi panificaţie, tranşe succesive de finanţare în valoare de peste 25 milioane de euro. Împrumuturile pe termen… [citeste mai departe]

Vrei sa faci un cadou inedit partenerului? Alege ceasuri pentru bărbați

Vrei să-ți impresionezi partenerul și să-i faci o surpriză plăcută fără a avea un motiv anume? Ești inspirată… aceste gesturi îi vor arăta cât de mult îl apreciezi. În astfel de situaţii poţi opta pentru ceasuri bărbăteşti. Sunt accesorii cu personalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Cadariu amintește că voucherele de vacanță din anii anteriori mai pot fi folosite doar ...

Ministrul Turismului și Antreprenoriatului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu, a transmis că angajații din sectorul public mai au la dispoziție doar câteva zile pentru a utiliza voucherele de vacanță emise în anii precedenți,… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal / Participanții la faza finală a Campionatelor Naționale U13, U12 și U11 au fost premiați

Aproape 500 de copii selectați din opt regiuni ale țării s-au bucurat pe terenul de fotbal la fazele finale ale Campionatelor Naționale U13, U12 și U11. În premieră, competițiile la aceste categorii… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Gheorghe Turda călătorește cu troleibuzul în fiecare zi. Explicația solistului de muzică populară

Gheorghe Turda are o mașină de 50.000 de euro, dar alege să călătorească gratuit cu STB. Celebrul interpret de muzică populară i-a surprins pe unii fani cu această decizie. Care este… [citeste mai departe]

Dovadă impresionantă de iubire: o tânără din județul Vaslui i-a donat soțului un rinichi și l-a ajutat să-și reia viața normală

ALĂTURI PE PATUL DE SPITAL… O familie din județul Vaslui a fost protagonista unui gest care i-a impresionat profund pe medicii… [citeste mai departe]

Morar, replică pentru Gabriela Scutea după deciziile CCR privind prescripția: Supărările ar trebui să se îndrepte mai mult pe ceea ce pot face procurorii

Fost judecător al Curții Constituționale, Daniel Morar, Daniel Morar, a vorbit pe… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu, după ce Moldova a obținut calitatea de Țară candidată la aderare: Avem o șansă reală de a ne dezvolta

Președintele R. Moldova, Maia Sandu, a ieșit în această dimineață într-un briefing de presă cu un mesaj către conaționali. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Iei sărbătorită de social-democrați la Prăjeni – GALERIE FOTO

Ia face parte din costumul popular românesc din cele mai vechi timpuri, istoria dezvăluindu-ne că aceasta a făcut parte din vestimentația uneia dintre cele mai vechi civilizații din Europa, în perioada Culturii Cucuteni. [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Bucureşti pune cruce epopeii din PMP. Instanţa a decis că Eugen Tomac este preşedintele de drept al partidului

Tribunalul Bucureşti a admis organizarea Congresului PMP de anul acesta, rezultând că Eugen Tomac este preşedintele de drept al PMP. Decizia instanţei… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

Publicat:
EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership in the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Georgia also applied […] The post EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status

11:10, 17.06.2022 - The European Commission is due to give a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine‘s bid to become a candidate for EU membership, a day after four European leaders who visited the country voiced their support for “immediate” candidate status for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, according to RFE/RL.…

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

Food security, Republic of Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting

10:40, 13.05.2022 - Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will discuss how to alleviate food security concerns when they meet in Germany on Friday as fears mount that the war between Russia and Ukraine could further destabilize Republic of Moldova, according to Reuters. The annual meeting running until Saturday…

Against Moscow, Brussels sees an ally in Tokyo

12:05, 12.05.2022 - EU and Japanese leaders on Thursday presented a united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as countering China’s challenge to the world order, according to Politico. In their first joint trip to Asia, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and European…

EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

13:56, 04.05.2022 - The European Union plans to significantly increase military support to Republic of Moldova in the context of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday, according to  See News. “We will help Republic of Moldova strengthen its resilience and…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

12:01, 31.03.2022 - Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…


Stiri populare

