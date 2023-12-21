EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

Stiri Recomandate

TOTUL PENTRU EI, NIMIC PENTRU POPULATIE! Ciolacu ii majoreaza salariu lui Toma! Majorări salariale de 5% și pentru primari și aparatul administrativ Marcel Ciolacu explică mărirea salariilor pentru primari: „Și ei sunt oameni”

Salariile… [citeste mai departe]

Ghidul solicitantului pentru apelul competitiv „Primul student din familie” a fost pus în consultare publică

Primul student din familie devine o realitate! A fost pus în consultare publică, cu sprijinul Ministerului Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, Ghidul solicitantului pentru apelul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanțelor listează titluri de stat Fidelis în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde lei la BVB

Ministerul Finanțelor listează titluri de stat Fidelis în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde lei la BVBA 14-a emisiune de titluri de stat Fidelis pentru populație, în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

O băimăreancă băută a făcut accident. Cât a arătat etilotestul

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit în seara de miercuri, 20 decembrie, la un eveniment rutier soldat cu pagube materiale pe strada Arieșului din Baia Mare. La fața locului, polițiștii au stabilit faptul că o femeie în vârstă de 43 de ani din municipiu,… [citeste mai departe]

Şcoala Verde de la Giroc prinde contur!

Proiect de excepţie la Giroc. Prima etapă a cererii de finanțare pentru proiectul Şcoală Verde a fost acceptată. Acest proiect inovator prevede construirea unei școli care respectă cele mai înalte standarde NZEB+. Clădirea va avea o suprafață de 1832 mp și va include 10 săli de clasă pentru învățământul primar și clasele… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. FOTO. Târgu-Neamț: Aleșii locali colindați de elevii școlilor din oraș

O dată cu apropierea sărbătorilor de iarnă, Sala de ședințe a Consiliului Local Târgu-Neamț a fost gazda colindătorilor și urătorilor de la școlile din oraș. https://mesagerulneamt.ro/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Colindatori-Tg-Neamt-video-1-dec-2023.mp4… [citeste mai departe]

Cele trei daruri oferite Pruncului Sfânt, Iisus Hristos, în premieră la o mânăstire din România. Credincioși sunt așteptați la Drăgănești-Vlașca până pe 28 decembrie

Articolul Cele trei daruri oferite Pruncului… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă acțiune a oamenilor legii din Alba. Permise reținute și amenzi de aproape 20.000 de lei

Ieri, 20 decembrie 2023, polițiștii și jandarmii din județul Alba au continuat acțiunile, în sistem integrat, pentru combaterea faptelor de natură penală și contravențională și pentru prevenirea incidentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Băcăuanii sunt invitați la „Alaiul Datinilor și obiceiurilor de iarnă”, în a treia zi de Crăciun

În cea de a treia zi de Crăciun, centrul orașului Bacău va fi din nou gazda celui mai mare festival de tradiții și obiceiuri de iarnă din zona Moldovei: „Alaiul Datinilor și Obiceiurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Mutu este în doliu! Tragedie în familia fostului fotbalist chiar înainte de Crăciun. A fost omul căruia i-a încredințat chiar și afacerile

Adrian Mutu este în doliu chiar înainte de Crăciun. Mama antrenorului s-a stins din viață la 72… [citeste mai departe]


EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

Publicat:
EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were pushed to record highs by pandemic recovery programmes and with the […] The post EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

