EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

Tragedie in judetul Suceava! Doua femei au murit intr-un cumplit accident! Doi copii de 2, respectiv 4 ani, grav raniti (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Un grav accident a avut loc in judetul Suceava. Potrivit ISU Suceava a avut loc o coliziune intre un tren si autoturism,… [citeste mai departe]

Liceul Teoretic „Pavel Dan” a obținut Acreditarea Erasmus+ pe domeniul Educație Școlară

Liceul Teoretic „Pavel Dan” a obținut Acreditarea Erasmus+ pe domeniul Educație Școlară, pentru perioada 2023-2027. Anul trecut, Liceul Teoretic „Pavel Dan” a participat la numeroase activități Erasmus+ în Italia,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Centrul medical de permanență din localitatea Straja, județul Suceava a fost redeschis

Centrul medical de permanență din localitatea Straja, județul Suceava a fost redeschis. Cinci medici acordă servicii în regim de gardă tuturor persoanelor din cele 6 localități arondate, indiferent de calitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul tragic al cutremurelor din Turcia și Siria: Peste 37.000 de morți / Faza operaţiunilor de salvare se apropie de sfârşit

Bilanţul victimelor din Turcia şi Siria în urma cutremurului catastrofal de luni a ajuns la cel puţin 37.357 morţi în ambele ţări, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Care este starea drumurilor județului Maramureș?

Circulatia rutiera pe drumurile publice din judet se desfasoara in conditii de iarna. Carosabilul sectoarelor de drumuri nationale este curat si uscat. Sunt tronsonae de drumuri care au partea carosabila curata si partial umeda. Angajatii sectiei de drumuri nationale au intervenit cu trei utilaje si… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă literele de pe cutia de viteze automată de la mașină

Ce înseamnă literele de pe cutia de viteze automată. Dacă ai trecut de la mașina manuală la cea automată, s-ar putea să ai câteva semne de întrebare. Deși poate știi deja că fiecare literă în parte înseamnă în spate, în față, sau în modul parcare, cum se traduc,… [citeste mai departe]

Când pică Dragobetele în 2023. Tradiții și obiceiuri

Când pică Dragobetele în 2023. Tradiții și obiceiuri. Chiar dacă am preluat Ziua Îndrăgostiților de la americani, în România sunt sărbătorite și Dragobetele de la an la an, care de asemenea reprezintă sărbătoarea iubirii. Dragobetele sunt sărbătorite anual pe 24 februarie, iar ziua lui… [citeste mai departe]

România cere interzicerea sportivilor ruşi şi belaruşi la Olimpiada din 2024

România s-a alăturat demersului mai multor ţări care solicită Comitetului Internaţional Olimpic (CIO) interzicerea sportivilor ruşi şi belaruşi la Jocurile Olimpice din 2024, din Franţa, a anunţat, luni, ministrul Sportului, Eduard Novak. [citeste mai departe]

MAE ucrainean, după declarațiile lui Berlusconi despre Zelenski: „O încercare de a-i săruta mâinile lui Putin, pline de sânge până la cot”

Ministerul de externe de la Kiev reacționează după ce fostul premier italian Silvio Berlusconi a spus… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina oprește rotativa de la București?

Ucraina oprește rotativa de la București. Acesta este cel mai recent scenariu pe scena politică din România, în ciuda declarațiilor făcute aseară de liderul social-democrat, Marcel Ciolacu. Surse politice din coaliția de guvernare citate de stiri pe surse afirmă situația din Ucraina ar putea da peste cap planurile… [citeste mai departe]


EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

Publicat:
’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs, according to AP News. But the warned Monday that the high prices plaguing consumers will keep holding back the […] The post EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

