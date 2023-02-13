EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painfulPublicat:
The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs, according to AP News. But the European Commission warned Monday that the high prices plaguing consumers will keep holding back the […] The post EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
