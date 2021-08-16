EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday

Stiri Recomandate

Bacalaureat 2021. Sesiunea a II-a: Ce subiecte au avut de rezolvat absolventii la proba scrisa la Limba si literatura romana (documente)

La proba de Limba si literatura romana absolventii au primit cerinte pe baza unui fragment dintr un volum de Cella Serghi si textul… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu dezminte informațiile despre un al doilea dosar în SUA: „Acel claim a fost respins de instanța americană”

Premierul Florin Cîțu a reacționat, luni, în legătură cu informațiile apărute în spațiul public despre un al doilea dosar în Statele Unite, pentru o datorie de… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Piatra-Neamţ a chiulit de la Adunarea creditorilor Perla Invest

Deloc suprinzător, municipiul Piatra-Neamţ nu a fost reprezentat la Adunarea Creditorilor Perla Invest SRL, convocată luni, 16 august, ora 12, la sediul din Bucureşti al administratorului judiciar BDO Business Restructuring SPRL. Ordinea de zi era cunoscută… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme caniculară, instabilitate atmosferică, dar şi temperaturi în scădere pe parcursul următoarelor 14 zile (ANM)

Vremea va fi caniculară în majoritatea regiunilor în primele zile ale acestei săptămâni, cu temperaturi maxime ce vor atinge local 38 de grade Celsius şi instabilitate… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ | România trimite Forțele Aeriene în Afganistan - Operațiune contracronometru la Kabul

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a dispus luni, 16 august 2021, implicarea de urgență a Forțelor Aeriene Române pentru evacuarea de pe Aeroportul din Kabul a cetățenilor români aflați încă pe… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Prahova și DSP afirmă că nu există niciun caz de îmbolnăvire determinată de bacteria Clostridium perfringens

În urma informațiilor primite de la Direcția de Sănătate Publică Prahova, Prefectura județului face o serie de precizări legate de situația din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi s-a desfășurat prima probă scrisă la examenul de Bacalaureat sesiunea august-septembrie 2021

Luni, 16 august 2021, absolvenții clasei a XII a au susținut prima probă scrisă la examenul de Bacalaureat din sesiunea august-septembrie 2021, respectiv la disciplina Limba și literatura română.… [citeste mai departe]

Se întorc acasă! Cei zece pompieri buzoieni, avansați în grad, după misiunea din Grecia

Cei zece pompieri buzoieni, care au luptat timp de o săptămână pentru stingerea incendiilor puternice din Grecia, au revenit azi în țară. La această oră, ei participă la o festivitate prilejuită de întoarcerea lor, alături… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă acum Adrian Țuțu, primul câștigător de la ”Românii au talent”

Adrian Țuțu, cel care a câștigat în 2011 prima ediție a show-ului ”Românii au talent”, nu s-a lăsat de muzică și chiar a scos acum piesa ”Merg pe mare”.Țuțu are acum 29 de ani, iar piesa a filmat-o în Grecia. ”Până să mă întâlnesc… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ european/ PNL se prabuseste, USR a fost intrecut de AUR. Dreapta la un pas de disparitie depe scena politica

Publicația europeană politico.eu prezintă cea mai nouă analiză sociologică bazată pe sondajele politice din România. Situația este una de-a dreptul dezastruoasă pentru coaliția… [citeste mai departe]


EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday

Publicat:
EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday

The EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, according to Politico.  Borrell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at a crossroad. Security and wellbeing of its citizens, as well as international security, […] The post EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

