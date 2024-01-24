EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on ChinaPublicat:
The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union's economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document for debate along with a proposed new law that will […]
European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China
11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…
Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China
12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…
EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules
11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…
US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia
10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…
EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems
11:36, 04.12.2023 - Electric vehicle drivers hoping to top up their batteries at one of Repsol’s 1,600 Spanish charging stations might well be disappointed, with nearly half lying dormant because they have no power connection, according to Reuters. Such gaps are evident across the European Union, where last week the European…
EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’
17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…
EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights
15:35, 21.11.2023 - European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…
Enlargement will protect Western Balkans from malign influences says EU’s Michel
09:50, 17.11.2023 - Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…