EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

24 ianuarie 2024: Clubul Sportiv Marea Neagra, 34 de ani de existenta

Astazi, 24 ianuarie 2024, se implinesc 34 de ani de la infiintarea, pe litoral, a Clubului Sportiv "Marea Neagra". Pe pagina de Facebook a structurii sportive este facut un istoric al gruparii, al carei punct de plecare a fost pe 24 ianuarie 1990, la Casa Tineretului… [citeste mai departe]

Moment festiv în Piața Unirii din Timișoara. Zeci de oameni au luat parte la ceremonia organizată cu ocazia marcării momentului în care s-au unit principatele Române. Programul a cuprins un serviciu religios… [citeste mai departe]

În organizarea Filialei Județene Cultul Eroilor și a filialelor din Bacău ale Asociației Naționale a Cadrelor Militare în Retragere și în Rezervă (ANCMRR) și Asociației Naționale a Veteranilor de Război (ANVR), la Cercul Militar din Bacău a avut loc, marți, 23 februarie, un simpozion… [citeste mai departe]

Fapt foarte rar întâlnit la noi în țară. ​Marți a fost o zi cu totul specială din punct de vedere meteo, fiindcă cea mai ridicată temperatură din țară s-a înregistrat la o stație de mare… [citeste mai departe]

Traficul la frontiera in data de 23 ianuarie 2024 In data de 23.1.2024, prin punctele de froshy;ntiera de la nivelul intregii tari au efectuat formalitatile de control atat pe sensul de intrare, cat si pe cel de… [citeste mai departe]

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile Reprezentanții ANAF atrag atenția că raportarea în sistemul e-Factura pe anul contabil… [citeste mai departe]

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu? Te-ai întrebat vreodată cum își păstrează vedetele acel contur facial definitoriu și proaspăt? Secretul constă cel mai [citeste mai departe]

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române au fost acuzați că au primit mită mașini de lux și aproape 200 de mașini second-hand.… [citeste mai departe]

The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present… [citeste mai departe]

Apar informații noi despre accidentul tragic din județul Olt. Limitatorul de înălțime care s-a prăbușit peste… [citeste mai departe]


EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the ‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document for debate along with a proposed new law that will […] The post EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

EV charging growth plans slowed by EU’s power grid problems

11:36, 04.12.2023 - Electric vehicle drivers hoping to top up their batteries at one of Repsol’s 1,600 Spanish charging stations might well be disappointed, with nearly half lying dormant because they have no power connection, according to Reuters. Such gaps are evident across the European Union, where last week the European…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

15:35, 21.11.2023 - European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…

Enlargement will protect Western Balkans from malign influences says EU’s Michel

09:50, 17.11.2023 - Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…


