EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising

Publicat:
EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising

The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application of the General Data Protection Regulation. Thursday’s decision comes after, starting […] The post EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

