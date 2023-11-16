EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years

Stiri Recomandate

Adrian Câciu: Negocierile pe revizuirea PNRR s-au încheiat. Noul plan include o finanţare suplimentară de 1,4 miliarde euro, pe capitolul REPowerEU

„Negocierile pe revizuirea Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă s-au încheiat. La acel moment,… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii au efectuat ultimul antrenament înainte de plecarea la Budapesta

Tricolorii au efectuat, joi dimineaţă, ultima şedinţă de pregătire în cantonamentul de la Mogoşoaia, înainte de a pleca la Budapesta, acolo unde vor sta pentru meciul cu Israel, potrivit news.ro.Meciul de sâmbătă are loc de la ora 21.45 şi se dispută… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnare pentru sociologul Theodor Mirel Palada, fostul purtator de cuvant al Guvernului Ponta! (DOCUMENT)

Magistratii de la Judecatoria Sectorul 2 Bucuresti l au condamnat pe sociologul Theodor Mirel Palada, fostul purtator de cuvant al Guvernului Ponta, la pedeapsa de doi ani de inchisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăjeanul care a lovit cu TIR-ul un tânăr şi a distrus parbrizele a două autotrenuri a fost reținut!

Șoferul de TIR din Sălaj care în data de 14 noiembrie, în urma unei altercații, l-a lovit intenționat cu autotrenul pe un șofer din Bihor a fost reţinut, în data de 15 noiembrie, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

YouTube ia măsuri împotriva conținutului generat de AI

Trăim într-o eră în care inteligența artificială a evoluat atât de mult încât este capabilă să creeze videouri complete fără nici un fel de intervenție umană. Din acest motiv, YouTube a decis să ia măsuri și a anunțat un nou set de reguli cu ajutorul căruia speră să țină sub control acest… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO +TEXT: Probleme de interes local si national, analizate intr-o conferinta de presa la AUR Constanta (GALERIE FOTO)

Partidul AUR, filiala Constanta, organizeaza pe data de 16.11.2023 o conferinta de presa la sala de conferinte a Restaurantului Colonadelor incepand cu… [citeste mai departe]

Video cu momentul când un camion e spulberat de un tren care s-a oprit după 350 de metri, în Belgia: „Arăta ca după bombardament”

Camera de supraveghere instalată în dreptul unei treceri la nivel cu calea ferată a filmat momentul în care un tren lovește… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul Mexicului va dezbate o lege care asigură salarii corecte pentru sportive

Comisiile Senatului mexican susţin un proiect de lege care să asigure condiţii corecte pentru femei în sport, prin interzicerea discriminării salariale pe criterii de gen sau alte motive, inclusiv handicapul, transmite Reuters, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

7 cauze frecvente ale incendiilor în sezonul rece. Cum să le previi

În sezonul rece, multe locuințe rezidențiale ajung să ia foc din neatenție. Flăcările pot fi declanșate char și de o pată de grăsime de la mâncare, necurățată la momentul potrivit. Playtech Știri îți prezintă 7 dintre cauzele frecvente ale incendiilor manifestate… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years

Publicat:
will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt a renewal of the approval of glyphosate […] The post EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

11:36, 14.11.2023 - Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…

Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

EU aims to resolve US steel dispute by year end

14:46, 09.11.2023 - The European Commission is aiming to reach an agreement on steel and aluminium with the United States by the end of the year to bring a definitive end to US import tariffs on the metals, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  US and EU negotiators failed to reach…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…

EU strikes deal to reduce super-potent greenhouse gases

13:15, 05.10.2023 - The European Union agreed to a deal on Thursday to slash the use of super-potent greenhouse gases in fridges and air conditioners, part of the EU‘s broader plans to cut CO2 emissions and protect the environment, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and lawmakers reached a deal on the…

EU to assess risks of critical technologies being weaponized says official

11:30, 03.10.2023 - The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

13:40, 21.09.2023 - Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…


