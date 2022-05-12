EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme

Stiri Recomandate

Deminarea Ucrainei după invazia rușilor ar putea dura între cinci și zece ani

Deminarea Ucrainei după invazia rușilor ar putea dura între cinci și zece ani

Operațiunile de deminare de pe tot teritoriul Ucrainei după invazia rușilor vor dura între cinci și zece ani, a declarat șeful Departamentului de Deminare Umanitră din cadrul Serviciul de Stat de Urgență, Oleh Bondar. [citeste mai departe]

Șeful CJC, Mihai Lupu este asteptat sa faca lumina in curtea RAJDP Constanta!

Șeful CJC, Mihai Lupu este asteptat sa faca lumina in curtea RAJDP Constanta!

In noiembrie 2021, Tribunalul Constanta s a pronuntat, cu privire la dosarul de insolventa al Regiei Autonome Judetene de Drumuri si Poduri Constanta, deschis inca din anul 2015. Instanta de judecata dispunea atunci inchiderea procedurii insolventei… [citeste mai departe]

Recensământ 2022: Perioada pentru autorecenzare urmează să fie prelungită. Ce spune președintele INS

Recensământ 2022: Perioada pentru autorecenzare urmează să fie prelungită. Ce spune președintele INS

Recensământ 2022: Perioada pentru autorecenzare urmează să fie prelungită. Ce spune președintele INS Perioada pentru autorecenzare va fi prelungită, a spus joi, la Europa FM, președintele… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Mesajul transmis de PNL după vizita premierului Nicolae Ciucă în județul Alba: „Dacă mediului de afaceri îi merge bine, României îi merge bine!”

FOTO| Mesajul transmis de PNL după vizita premierului Nicolae Ciucă în județul Alba: „Dacă mediului de afaceri îi merge bine, României îi merge bine!”

FOTO| Mesajul transmis de PNL după vizita premierului Nicolae Ciucă în județul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, întâlnire de lucru în județul Alba cu reprezentanții structurilor ministerului: „Alba are un specific aparte pe zona de regim silvic”

FOTO| Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, întâlnire de lucru în județul Alba cu reprezentanții structurilor ministerului: „Alba are un specific aparte pe zona de regim silvic”

FOTO| Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, întâlnire… [citeste mai departe]

​Unii clienți cu mulți bani primesc dobânzi mai mari la depozite bancare. Mugur Isărescu: Părerea mea e că mai trebuie să-i strângem ușor cu cureaua și o să vină dobânzile în sus

​Unii clienți cu mulți bani primesc dobânzi mai mari la depozite bancare. Mugur Isărescu: Părerea mea e că mai trebuie să-i strângem ușor cu cureaua și o să vină dobânzile în sus

După ce se va… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Nicolae Ciucă s-a întâlnit cu Înaltpreasfințitul Părinte Arhiepiscop Irineu

Prim-ministrul Nicolae Ciucă s-a întâlnit cu Înaltpreasfințitul Părinte Arhiepiscop Irineu

Prim-ministrul Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă a vizitat astăzi Transavia, companie privată cu capital integral românesc, Unitatea de producție Star Assembly din Sebeș, o componentă importantă a rețelei de producție pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul care vrea pază permanentă şi profesionistă în comună ca să combată tâlhăriile

Primarul care vrea pază permanentă şi profesionistă în comună ca să combată tâlhăriile

La începutul pandemiei, când mulţi dintre localnici au fost nevoiţi să se întoarcă în ţară, localitatea Bujoreni – Vâlcea s-a trezit peste noapte sufocată de gunoaie şi de o infracţionalitate în creştere: tâlhării,… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia va elimina treptat Cadrul temporar privind ajutoarele de stat acordate în contextul pandemiei

Comisia va elimina treptat Cadrul temporar privind ajutoarele de stat acordate în contextul pandemiei

Comisia Europeană va elimina treptat  Cadrul temporar  privind ajutoarele de stat acordate în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19 care le permite statelor membre să remedieze o perturbare gravă a economiei… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Bode, către șefii structurilor MAI din Alba: Vă solicit să eficientizați acțiunile de combatere a infracțiunilor silvice

Ministrul Bode, către șefii structurilor MAI din Alba: Vă solicit să eficientizați acțiunile de combatere a infracțiunilor silvice

Ministrul Bode, către șefii structurilor MAI din Alba: Vă solicit să eficientizați acțiunile de combatere a infracțiunilor silvice… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme

Publicat:
EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme

said on Thursday it will gradually put an end to the temporary rules that allowed the 27 EU member countries to benefit from extra public support during the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP News. Adopted in March 2020, the so-called COVID relaxed the ’s strict state-aid regulations […] The post EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

12:20, 05.05.2022 - The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters.  “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

Non-EU airlines liable for compensation for delays, EU’s top court says

12:26, 07.04.2022 - The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

EU’s Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

11:05, 24.03.2022 - The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

EU to allow more aid to companies affected by Ukraine crisis

14:45, 22.03.2022 - The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state aid rules that allow EU countries to support businesses affected by the crisis in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to Politico.  The move follows a March 10 proposal by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager and a consultation with the…

Romania to lift most COVID-19 restrictions from March 9

16:20, 08.03.2022 - Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s…

Romania ready to face any economic, humanitarian consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict

16:56, 24.02.2022 - Romania is ready to face any economic and humanitarian consequences that a lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to See News. „We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United…

Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

14:10, 17.02.2022 - Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg.  Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 mai 2022
Bucuresti 14°C | 31°C
Iasi 14°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 27°C
Timisoara 15°C | 30°C
Constanta 13°C | 24°C
Brasov 12°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 mai 2022
USD 4.7424
EUR 4.948
CHF 4.7627
GBP 5.779
CAD 3.6392
XAU 282.053
JPY 3.6825
CNY 0.6982
AED 1.2911
AUD 3.2597
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec