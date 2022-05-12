EU Commission to end relaxed COVID-19 state aid scheme

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters. “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

- The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

- The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

- The European Commission on Tuesday will announce new state aid rules that allow EU countries to support businesses affected by the crisis in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to Politico. The move follows a March 10 proposal by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager and a consultation with the…

- Romania will lift all COVID restrictions from Wednesday including requiring a digital pass to access institutions and the obligation to wear protective masks both indoors and outside, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The decision stems from the coalition government’s…

- Romania is ready to face any economic and humanitarian consequences that a lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to See News. „We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United…

- Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg. Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen…