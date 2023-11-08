Stiri Recomandate

EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

Publicat:
EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In light of the results achieved by Ukraine and […] The post EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


