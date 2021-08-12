EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

Stiri Recomandate

Toate persoanele de peste 3 ani din Israel vor trebui să prezinte certificatul verde la evenimente și restaurante din țară

Toate persoanele de peste 3 ani din Israel vor trebui să prezinte certificatul verde la evenimente și restaurante din țară

Confruntat cu o creştere a numărului de infecţii cu noul coronavirus, Israelul a intensificat restricţiile şi a extins utilizarea aşa-numitului ''green… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilitatea durabilă, paradigma orașelor din secolul XXI (P)

Mobilitatea durabilă, paradigma orașelor din secolul XXI (P)

Din acest motiv, odată cu noul mileniu și apariția unei agende mai „verzi”, a început să prindă ideea de a face orașele locuri mai prietenoase și mai sănătoase pentru oameni. Și pentru aceasta, este esențial să ne gândim la transport ca la un sistem care îmbunătățește calitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Patru ore de groază pentru participanții la trafic din județul Suceava. Au stat cu ochii pe ei 130 de polițiști cu 65 de autospeciale inscripționate și neiscripționate

Patru ore de groază pentru participanții la trafic din județul Suceava. Au stat cu ochii pe ei 130 de polițiști cu 65 de autospeciale inscripționate și neiscripționate

În perioada 11-12 august la nivelul  Poliției Române… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se simte Mircea Lucescu după operație. În ce stare se află antrenorul

Cum se simte Mircea Lucescu după operație. În ce stare se află antrenorul

Cum se simte Mircea Lucescu după operație. Tehnicianul de 76 de ani al lui Dinamo Kiev a lipsit de pe banca tehnică la ultimele 3 partide ale campioanei Ucrainei. Il Luce a suferit o intervenție chirurgicală pentru înlăturarea unui sac de lichid… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Ciocmărean, admis primul, cu media 9,57, la specializarea aviație piloți aeronave din cadrul Academiei Forțelor Aeriene „Henri Coandă”

Cristian Ciocmărean, admis primul, cu media 9,57, la specializarea aviație piloți aeronave din cadrul Academiei Forțelor Aeriene „Henri Coandă”

Cristian Ciocmărean, admis primul, cu media 9,57, la specializarea aviație piloți aeronave din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatul Europol îl acuză pe şeful IPJ Neamţ, în funcţie în urma unei împuterniciri, de analfabetism funcţional după ce ar fi solicitat schimbări

Sindicatul Europol îl acuză pe şeful IPJ Neamţ, în funcţie în urma unei împuterniciri, de analfabetism funcţional după ce ar fi solicitat schimbări

Sindicatul Europol, prezintă, joi, cazul şefului Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Veaceslav Platon, dat în căutare internațională. Magistrații au emis mandat de arest pe numele controversatului om de afaceri

BREAKING NEWS: Veaceslav Platon, dat în căutare internațională. Magistrații au emis mandat de arest pe numele controversatului om de afaceri

Veaceslav Platon este anunțat în căutare internațională. Magistrații Judecătoriei Buiucani au admis demersul procurorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Incendii în nordul Algeriei. Cel puțin 65 de persoane au murit

Incendii în nordul Algeriei. Cel puțin 65 de persoane au murit

Zeci de incendii devastează nordul Algeriei și, potrivit presei locale, cel puțin 65 de oameni și-au pierdut viața. Printre aceștia și 28 de soldați trimiși să ajute sătenii în lupta cu flăcările. [citeste mai departe]

Concurs Național de Folclor „Mioveni” s-a lansat oficial

Concurs Național de Folclor „Mioveni” s-a lansat oficial

Deschiderea oficială a celei de-a II-a ediții a Festivalului – Concurs Național de Folclor „Mioveni” a avut loc joi, 12  august, de la ora 13.00, la Centrul Cultural, într-o conferință de presă susținută de managerul Centrului Cultural Mioveni,  Alin Călinescu, primarul Ion Georgescu… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 12 tone de deşeuri importate din Germania, returnate în ţara de origine

Peste 12 tone de deşeuri importate din Germania, returnate în ţara de origine

Peste 12 tone de deşeuri importate din Germania sub formă de obiecte casnice şi de mobilier second hand au fost returnate în ţara de origine, în urma unei acţiuni comune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Arme, Explozivi şi Substanţe Periculoase şi… [citeste mai departe]


EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

Publicat:
EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters.  “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against,” the of the European […] The post EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


