EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks

Rafila, de NEOPRIT. A mai accesat 30 de milioane de euro nerambursabili pentru sistemul medical românesc. Suma este acum de 130 de mil de euro

Ministerul Sănătății a obținut astăzi suplimentarea bugetului pentru modernizarea ambulatoriilor și a redeschis apelul… [citeste mai departe]

Îngrijorător - Mortalitatea maternă s-a dublat în România. Află care sunt principalele cauze

După doi ani de scădere, mortalitatea maternă a crescut considerabil în România, în 2020 și 2021, perioadă care coincide cu pandemia de Covid-19. Astfel, numărul femeilor care au murit în timpul sarcinii… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Un bărbat și un adolescent răniți în urma unui accident între o căruță și un autoturism, la Mândrești

Un bărbat de 30 de ani și un adolescent de 17 ani au ajuns în această seară la Spitalul Județean Focșani în urma unui accident între o căruță și un… [citeste mai departe]

Sătmăreanul Emanuel Gyenes, singurul român participant la Raliul Dakar 2023, a fost primit cu tort și artificii acasă

Emanuel Gyenes, singurul motociclist român care a participat la Raliul Dakar 2023, a fost primit joi, la Satu Mare, cu tort, aplauze și artificii. Sătmăreanul… [citeste mai departe]

Macron le cere, de la Barcelona, manifestanţilor împotriva reformei sale a pensionării o mobilizare ”fără violenţe”

”Este bine şi legitim ca toate opiniile să poată fi exprimate”, un ”principiu al democraţiei”, a comentat şeful statului francez. ”Am încredere în organizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Finance Ministry draws 4.194 billion RON from banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 4.194 billion RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 78 months, at an yield rate of 7.38 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Angajatorii riscă amenzi URIAȘE dacă nu respect noile reglementări privind muncitorii străini

Odată cu mărirea din nou a contingentului de muncitori străini cu drept de lucru în țară, la 100.000, au apărut și noi situații pentru angajatorii români și implicit riscuri, asupra cărora Patronatul Importatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără de 15 ani a murit la UPU Satu Mare, după al doilea stop cardiorespirator

O tânără de 15 a murit la Unitatea de Primiri Urgenţe a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Satu Mare, după al doilea stop cardiorespirator, având probleme de respiraţie, informează unitatea spitalicească, joi, printr-un comunicat de presă.… [citeste mai departe]

Terenuri retrase de la cetăţeni de onoare ai Bușteniului, între care Simona Halep. Pe acestea vor fi construite blocuri pentru tineri

Trei blocuri de locuinţe sociale pentru tineri vor fi construite în staţiunea Buşteni pe terenuri care au fost acordate cu titlu… [citeste mai departe]

Se poate ridica India la statutul de rival al Chinei? (analiza)

Producția nu e punctul ei forte, iar tehnologia, de una singură, n-o va ajuta.


EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks

Publicat:
The new executive director of border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch, according to AP News. was appointed as a replacement for , who resigned last year following media allegations that the agency was involved in that

