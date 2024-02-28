Stiri Recomandate

Electrica officially included in FTSE Russel Global Equity Index Series

Publicat:
Electrica officially included in FTSE Russel Global Equity Index Series

Power distribution and supply company Electrica was approved for inclusion in the FTSE (GEIS), and will effectively join the FTSE Russell indices starting with the March 18, 2024 trading session, the company said in a report on Wednesday submitted to the .

The indices committee of global provider of benchmarks and indices FTSE Russell confirmed on Tuesday evening that Electrica shares comply with all the criteria for inclusion in the FTSE , respectively FTSE All-World, FTSE Global All-Cap and FTSE Global Total-Cap.…

