Electrica officially included in FTSE Russel Global Equity Index Series

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would convene a meeting of pro-nuclear EU countries on 4 March to discuss the launch of an “Important Project of Common Interest (IPCEI)” in the field of nuclear power, according to Euractiv. Le Maire made the announcement on Wednesday on the sidelines…

- The candidates of the European People's Party (EPP) in this year's European Parliament elections will be promoted in Bucharest, in a related event of the EPP Congress from March 6 to 7, president of the European People's Party Women association (EPPW), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy…

- EBRD sells over 200,000 shares in Electrica, participation falls below 5 pct thresholdThe participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Electrica's capital fell below 5%, after the international financial institution sold, at the beginning of this week, 205,505 shares…

- Students return to classesStudents return to classes on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. The following holidays are scheduled as follows: * one week, at the decision of the county/municipal school inspectorates, from 12 February to 3 March;…

- The BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased by 32.3% in 2023, with investors knowing "that they must prepare for a year full of unknowns, paved with numerous risks" in 2024, shows an XTB Romania analysis."Much of the optimism shown on the stock markets is related to the hope of a quick…

- Parliament approves 10 M RON addition to education budget for Romanian language classes for minoritiesThe plenum of Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment proposed by the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) to the education budget, which amendment had been initially rejected, to…

- Approximately 136,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 46,000 means of transport carried out the control formalities on Tuesday, both in the direction of entry and exit, through countrywide border points, the Border Police General Inspectorate informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES…

- Infinity Capital Investments (Infinity), a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) for about a quarter of a century, has been trading since Monday, December 11, under the new Infinity symbol as a result of the process of implementing a new brand identity carried out by company during this…