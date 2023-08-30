Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg. The heat is also impacting Ukraine. That contrasts with the storms […] The post Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The EU transferred 135 million euros initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters. “The decision (…) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against…

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

- Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

- Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

- A non-binding European Parliament resolution adopted on Wednesday calls for Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen area by the end of the year, stressing severe side effects for the two countries’ citizens and slamming Austria for blocking their accession without a legitimate reason,…

- Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, Vladimir Salido,…