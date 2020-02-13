DefMin Ciuca, Canadian counterpart Sajjan, about bilateral, allied, multilateral cooperation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a meeting in Vienna with the Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Thomas Greminger, in which context he pleaded for an increased presence of the Romanian experts in leadership positions at the…

- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is fundamental to Romania, and our country's commitment to the Alliance's success is strong, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.At the same time, he spoke about the budget for Defence allocated by our country.…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has stated in Brussels on Wednesday that there are no Romanian citizens affected by the Iranian missile attack in Erbil. "Taking into account that a series of missiles also targeted the Erbil region, where a community of approximately 180 Romanian citizen is…

- The military cooperation between Romania and Germany was on the agenda of the talks between the Romanian Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the German ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, at the ministry's Hqs., a release by the ministry sent to AGERPRES reads. The two dignitaries addressed…

- The development of the bilateral cooperation in the defence area between Romania and Japan has been discussed on Thursday by National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Japanese Ambassador in Bucharest Hitoshi Noda.According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES,…

- Romania does not share the opinions whereby the Alliance is in crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in the meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)."Any process of reflection on…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu held a bilateral meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The two officials discussed the impact of French President Macron's recent statements on NATO, with…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing NATO's adaptation…