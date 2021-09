PNL Congress/ Vote for party chair ends

The vote for the chairmanship of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has concluded, on Saturday, at the Congress that is taking place at the Romexpo exhibition center. The PNL chair is sought by the incumbent chair and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, and by Prime Minister Florin Citu. The nearly 5,000 delegates… [citeste mai departe]