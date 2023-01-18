Croatia clashes with traders over post-euro ‘wild’ price hikes

Stiri Recomandate

Iaşi: Femeie în vârstă de 101 ani, pozitivă la COVID, externată după 10 zile de spitalizare

O femeie de 101 ani diagnosticată cu COVID-19, cel mai în vârstă pacient îngrijit în cadrul Spitalului Clinic de Boli Infecţioase „Sf Parascheva” Iaşi, a plecat acasă la cei dragi după 10 zile de spitalizare,… [citeste mai departe]

Românii au cumpărat cu 5.000 de euro case într-un oraș din Ungaria. Cum arată locuinţele

Câteva sute de români au cumpărat case în oraşul ungar Bătania în ultimii ani, atraşi de preţurile mult mai mici ca în ţară.Localitatea se află la câţiva kilometri de Arad și românii au preferat să se mute acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Ofiţer din cadrul IPJ Gorj, reţinut la ordinul unui procuror după ce a împuşcat un câine

Un ofiţer din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Gorj a fost reţinut, miercuri, pentru nerespectarea regimului armelor şi al muniţiilor, uzul de armă fără drept şi schingiuirea animalelor după ce a… [citeste mai departe]

Tanczos Barna: Sistemul de returnare a ambalajelor de tip pet, sticlă sau metal trebuie sa fie operațional din 30 noiembrie. Cetățenii primesc 50 de bani

Compania Returo are obligația de a porni sistemul de returnare a ambalajelor care vor… [citeste mai departe]

Conflict în trafic, în Craiova: Trei tineri au provocat intenționat un accident, apoi au bătut victimele

Trei tineri din Craiova, aflați într-o mașină, au fost implicați într-un scandal în trafic, apoi au lovit cu autorismul, în mod intenționat, mașina cealaltă, iar ulterior i-au luat la… [citeste mai departe]

Un ofițer de IPJ Gorj, suspectat că a împușcat un câine. Polițistul a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore

Un ofiţer din cadrul IPJ Gorj a fost reţinut, miercuri, 18 ianuarie, pentru nerespectarea regimului armelor şi al muniţiilor, uzul de armă fără drept şi schingiuirea animalelor după ce a împuşcat… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial: Venituri in plus pentru parinti la inceput de 2023 vs goana dupa adeverintele pentru deducerea personala

De la 1 ianuarie, parintii au ocazia sa beneficieze de o o deducere personala suplimentara de 100 de lei pentru fiecare copil inscris la scoala, gradinita sau cresa, indiferent… [citeste mai departe]

Govt spokesperson: Currently, no question of dismissing any member of Cabinet following accident at Oltenia Energy Complex

The spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, declared on Wednesday that, at this moment, there is no question of the resignation or dismissal of any member… [citeste mai departe]

Greii de la Davos rezolvă și criza imobiliară: Clădirile de birouri ar trebui să fie transformate în apartamente!

Clădirile de birouri goale din întreaga lume ar trebui convertite în apartamente pentru a rezolva criza spaţiilor de locuit din multe ţări, au apreciat miercuri mai… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 19 ianuarie 2023. Capricornii trebuie să se mobilizeze ca să ia cele mai bune decizii pentru ei și să le pună în aplicare

Horoscop 19 ianuarie 2023. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste,… [citeste mai departe]


Croatia clashes with traders over post-euro ‘wild’ price hikes

Publicat:
government and businesses are at loggerheads as traders dismiss measures aimed at battling price hikes after the introduction of the euro by blaming inflation, according to Reuters. Costs rose as soon as Croatia replaced its kuna currency with the euro on January 1, as traders rounded up prices in the new currency. It […] The post Croatia clashes with traders over post-euro ‘wild’ price hikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles

11:20, 05.01.2023 - Amazon.com Inc’s layoffs will now increase to more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting January 18, will largely…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

Recesiunea pune stapanire pe Europa, in aceasta iarna, potrivit comisarului european pentru economie, Paolo Gentiloni

13:10, 06.12.2022 - Europa va intra in recesiune la iarna iar revenirea pe crestere nu se va intampla inainte de primavara anului urmator, a declarat luni comisarul european pentru economie, Paolo Gentiloni, informeaza Reuters. “Vom avea o recesiune in aceasta iarna”, le-a spus Gentiloni jurnalistilor la sosirea la reuniunea…

Țara din UE care imbatranește mai rapid decat restul statelor Europei

16:46, 05.12.2022 - Populatia Italiei a scazut sub 59 de milioane de locuitori, iar tara imbatraneste intr-un ritm mult mai rapid decat restul Uniunii Europene, a transmis luni agentia nationala de statistica Istat, conform Reuters și Agerpres. O populatie in scadere si care imbatraneste este o ingrijorare majora pentru…

Romania’s ruling coalition agrees to hike pensions by 12.5% from January

10:21, 22.11.2022 - Romania‘s ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country’s most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday, according to Reuters.  The cash payments will vary in size…

U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

15:10, 11.11.2022 - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters.  The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…

Medvedev, se dezlanțuie. Noi declarații halucinante despre razboi: ”Patria Mama are misiunea de a-l opri pe Satana”

11:25, 04.11.2022 - Fostul președinte rus Dmitri Medvedev a calificat vineri razboiul Rusiei din Ucraina drept un conflict sacru cu Satana, avertizand ca Moscova ar putea trimite toți dușmanii sai in focurile eterne ale Gheenei, transmite Reuters. Medvedev, care, in calitate de președinte intre 2008 și 2012, se prezenta…

EU approves effective ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035

10:46, 28.10.2022 - The European Union struck a deal on Thursday on a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change, according to Reuters.  Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament, who must both…


