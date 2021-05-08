COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hours

COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hoursPublicat:
The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Immunisation against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours, 110,633 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 92,553 - Pfizer, 10,511 - Moderna, 6,898 - AstraZeneca and 671- Johnson & Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.
According to a CNCAV release on Saturday, 50,941 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 59,692 people with the second dose as well.
Since the beginning…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
COVID vaccination campaign/ 92,501 persons immunised in past 24 hrs
21:41, 07.05.2021 - The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 92,501 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 76,078 - Pfizer, 8,217 - Moderna, 6,711 - AstraZeneca and 1,495 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided…
COVID vaccination campaign/ 85,604 persons immunised in past 24 hrs
19:15, 04.05.2021 - The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 85,604 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 70,093 - Pfizer, 6,972 - Moderna and 8,494 - AstraZeneca and 45 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided…
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/83,790 people - immunized in last 24 hours
19:25, 28.04.2021 - The National Committee for Immunizing against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 83,790 vaccine doses administered, of which 65,789 - Pfizer, 8,671 - Moderna and 9,330 - AstraZeneca, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National…
COVID vaccination campaign/ 84,647 persons immunized in past 24 hours
18:45, 27.04.2021 - The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 84,647 vaccine doses were administered, of which 65,008 - Pfizer, 9,616 - Moderna and 10,023 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the…
Another 75,267 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
18:50, 19.04.2021 - The National Committee on immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Monday that in the last 24 hours there were 75,267 vaccine doses administered, among which 57,020 - Pfizer, 10,398 - AstraZeneca and 7,849 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through…
Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours
19:51, 16.04.2021 - The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through…
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 80,120 people immunized in last 24 hours
19:26, 14.04.2021 - The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, there were 80,120 vaccine doses administered, among which 61,259 - Pfizer, 9,846 - AstraZeneca and 9,015 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the…
Vaccination campaign against COVID-19/29,344 persons immunised in the past 24 hours
19:25, 23.02.2021 - The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 29,344 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 19,662 - Pfizer, 75 - Moderna and 9,607 - AstraZeneca, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the…