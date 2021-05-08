COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Angajați de la salubrizare din Sectorul 5, prinşi în timp ce cărau deșeuri de construcții cu mașina de gunoi. Ce sancțiuni au primit

Angajați de la salubrizare din Sectorul 5, prinşi în timp ce cărau deșeuri de construcții cu mașina de gunoi. Ce sancțiuni au primit

Trei angajați ai societății Salubrizare Sector 5 au fost depistați, sâmbătă, 8 mai, de Poliția Locală Jilava și Garda de… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! Meteorologii au emis avertizare COD GALBEN pentru 4 județe

ALERTĂ! Meteorologii au emis avertizare COD GALBEN pentru 4 județe

Potrivit meteorologilor, până la ora 20:00, în judeţele Botoşani, Neamţ, Iaşi şi Vaslui se vor semnala intensificări ale vântului cu viteze la rafală de 55 - 65 km/h, izolat 70 km/h.Avertizările de fenomene periculoase imediate (nowcasting) se emit pentru o perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia din Jilava a amendat trei angajaţi ai Societăţii Salubrizare Sector 5, care foloseau gunoiera companiei pentru a colecta deşeuri din construcţii

Poliţia din Jilava a amendat trei angajaţi ai Societăţii Salubrizare Sector 5, care foloseau gunoiera companiei pentru a colecta deşeuri din construcţii

Primăria Sectorului 5 anunţă că trei angajaţi ai Societăţii Salubrizare Sector 5 au… [citeste mai departe]

Situația dramatică din India a dus la transformarea ricșelor în ambulanțe

Situația dramatică din India a dus la transformarea ricșelor în ambulanțe

Nu este cea mai convențională modalitate de a ajunge la spital, dar din moment ce Delhi duce lipsă de ambulanțe, autoritățile au transformat unele dintre omniprezentele autoturisme cu trei roți ale orașului în ambulanțe improvizate pentru a transporta… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalagiu reţinut după ce şi-a dat afară din casă nevasta şi soacra şi a rămas singur cu copilul de trei ani. Ameninţa cu un cuţit pe oricine voia să intervină

Scandalagiu reţinut după ce şi-a dat afară din casă nevasta şi soacra şi a rămas singur cu copilul de trei ani. Ameninţa cu un cuţit pe oricine voia să intervină

Un bărbat din Botoşani a făcut scandal, sâmbătă, le-a… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucanii au coborât pe ultimul loc în play-off-ul Ligii secunde

Ciucanii au coborât pe ultimul loc în play-off-ul Ligii secunde

FK Miercurea Ciuc a terminat, vineri, la egalitate, scor 2-2, pe teren propriu, cu CS Mioveni, într-un meci din cea de-a 7-a etapă a play-off-ului Ligii a II-a de fotbal. Tot vineri, în celelalte partide ale rundei, ASU Poli Timișoara a învins, pe teren propriu, pe Universitatea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Iaşi: Pompierii au salvat 12 boboci de raţă sălbatică

VIDEO Iaşi: Pompierii au salvat 12 boboci de raţă sălbatică

Pompierii din cadrul Inspectoratului Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă au avut de îndeplinit, sâmbătă, o misiune mai puţin obişnuită - să salveze 12 boboci de raţă sălbatică dintr-un canal al unui lac de acumulare din zona CUG.   Purtătorul de cuvânt al ISU Iaşi, Georgică… [citeste mai departe]

Bucuria românilor: S-au redeschis!

Bucuria românilor: S-au redeschis!

Grecia a redeschis, de sâmbătă, plajele private. Grecia îi aşteaptă turiştii de pe 15 mai, dar plajele private s-au redeschid de sâmbătă. Săptămâna viitoare se deschid și muzeele. Anunţul a fost făcut de către oficialii eleni din domeniul sănătăţii. Pe lângă veştile despre redeschiderea plajelor şi a muzeelor, turiştii mai trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou luptător român, calificat la Olimpiadă

Un nou luptător român, calificat la Olimpiadă

Andreea Beatrice Ana (categoria 53 kg) și-a asigurat, vineri seara, prezența la Jocurile Olimpice din această vară, de la Tokyo, după ce s-a calificat în finala turneului mondial preolimpic de lupte de la Sofia. Sportiva română a învins-o în semifinale pe Samantha Leigh Stewart din Canada. În ultimul act,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, detalii de la maratonul vaccinării: „5 persoane vaccinate pe minut! România, hai că se poate!”

Florin Cîțu, detalii de la maratonul vaccinării: „5 persoane vaccinate pe minut! România, hai că se poate!”

„7.165 de persoane s-au vaccinat la Maratonul Vaccinării din Capitală, în ultimele 24 de ore. Adică 5 persoane vaccinate pe minut! O veste foarte bună! Aveți aici harta… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hours

Publicat:
COVID vaccination campaign / 110,633 people - immunised in last 24 hours

for the Coordination of Activities on Immunisation against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours, 110,633 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 92,553 - Pfizer, 10,511 - Moderna, 6,898 - AstraZeneca and 671- Johnson & Johnson, according to the data provided by the of through the application of the of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release  on Saturday, 50,941 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 59,692 people with the second dose as well.

Since the beginning…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

COVID vaccination campaign/ 92,501 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

21:41, 07.05.2021 - The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 92,501 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 76,078 - Pfizer, 8,217 - Moderna, 6,711 - AstraZeneca and 1,495 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 85,604 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

19:15, 04.05.2021 - The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 85,604 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 70,093 - Pfizer, 6,972 - Moderna and 8,494 - AstraZeneca and 45 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/83,790 people - immunized in last 24 hours

19:25, 28.04.2021 - The National Committee for Immunizing against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 83,790 vaccine doses administered, of which 65,789 - Pfizer, 8,671 - Moderna and 9,330 - AstraZeneca, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 84,647 persons immunized in past 24 hours

18:45, 27.04.2021 - The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 84,647 vaccine doses were administered, of which 65,008 - Pfizer, 9,616 - Moderna and 10,023 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the…

Another 75,267 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

18:50, 19.04.2021 - The National Committee on immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Monday that in the last 24 hours there were 75,267 vaccine doses administered, among which 57,020 - Pfizer, 10,398 - AstraZeneca and 7,849 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through…

Another 79,634 people, vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

19:51, 16.04.2021 - The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Friday that in the last 24 hours there were 79,634 vaccine doses administered, among which 60,667 - Pfizer, 10,164 - AstraZeneca and 8,803 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 80,120 people immunized in last 24 hours

19:26, 14.04.2021 - The National Committee for immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, there were 80,120 vaccine doses administered, among which 61,259 - Pfizer, 9,846 - AstraZeneca and 9,015 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the…

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19/29,344 persons immunised in the past 24 hours

19:25, 23.02.2021 - The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 29,344 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 19,662 - Pfizer, 75 - Moderna and 9,607 - AstraZeneca, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 09 mai 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 20°C
Iasi 5°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 19°C
Timisoara 7°C | 22°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 2°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 283.504,80 11.038.613,36
II (5/6) REPORT 94.501,60 94.501,60
III (4/6) 178 530,90 -
IV (3/6) 4.375 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.358.866,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 mai 2021
USD 4.08
EUR 4.9262
CHF 4.4941
GBP 5.677
CAD 3.3476
XAU 238.772
JPY 3.7392
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.1108
AUD 3.1708
MDL 0.2293
BGN 2.5187

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec