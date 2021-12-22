COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Atmosferă de Crăciun la ZOO din Londra. REACŢIA animalelor, care au primit cadouri frumos împachetate (VIDEO)

Atmosfera de Crăciun a ajuns şi la Grădina Zoologică din Londra. Zeci de cutii împachetate cu grijă au fost împărţite tigrilor, leilor şi gorilelor din parc, iar reacţia animalelor… [citeste mai departe]

Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Coaliția hoției PNL – PSD bagă mâna adânc în bugetul pentru 2022 și în buzunarele românilor

Beniamin Todosiu, deputat USR: Coaliția hoției PNL – PSD bagă mâna adânc în bugetul pentru 2022 și în buzunarele românilor ”Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF verifică milioanele câștigate de influenceri

Inspectorii antifraudă fiscală verifică veniturile obținute din activitatea online de influenceri. Venituri de milioane de lei obținute de influenceri din traficul generat de pe Facebook, YouTube sau prin monetizarea prin Google AdSense nu au fost declarate de influencerii români. [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai trebuie să îngheți pentru a solicita apostilarea actelor. MJ anunță lansarea programărilor online

Cetățenii moldoveni vor putea face programări online pentru apostilarea actelor prin intermediul unui sistem automatizat, începând cu 23 decembrie. Anunțul a fost făcut astăzi, de… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ COVID. Peste 850 de noi infectări cu SARS-CoV-2. Câte persoane au decedat

Autorităţile anunţă 851 de noi cazuri de infectări cu SARS-CoV-2 în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor publicate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Numărul deceselor a scăzut, în ultimele 24 de ore înregistrându-se 62, dintre care… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul AUR. George Simion ANUNȚĂ că va contesta amenzile în instanță: Este o victorie a românilor

Președintele AUR, deputatul George Simion, spune că va contesta în instanță amenzile acordate de organele de ordine unor reprezentanți ai partidului pe care îl conduce pentru acțiunile din… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Volkswagen ID.5 în România: start de la 50.100 de euro

Constructorul din Wolfsburg a lansat modelul electric ID.5 în noiembrie 2021. Acesta poate fi descris, pe scurt, ca fiind versiunea coupe a lui ID.4. SUV-ul cu zero emisii poate fi comandat acum și la noi în țară. Clienții de aici pot alege una dintre cele 3 versiuni: Pro,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce venit lunar are Ioana Tufaru și ce se întâmplă în familia ei. „Mă descurc greu financiar. Ionuț nu mai lucrează”

Ioana Tufaru, fiica Andei Călugăreanu, a avut o perioadă grea din cauza pandemiei, iar familia ei nu are o situație financiară bună. Cu toate astea,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu încă așteaptă proiectul PSD privind certificatul COVID: „Sunt de acord și cu testele, înțeleg că există bani la buget, să vină cu el”

„Certificatul covid, noi am venit cu un proiect de lege în Parlament pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica concludes wholesale energy contract with Enel Energie worth 902 million lei

Nuclearelectrica has signed a wholesale electricity contract with Enel Energie, worth 902.223 million lei, according to a report submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The contract was concluded on the… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will hit Romania this winter, most likely […] The post COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

