Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

4 avantaje ale căminului de bătrâni Asertivo.ro

4 avantaje ale căminului de bătrâni Asertivo.ro

Cu toţii ne-am dori să fim mereu tineri şi să nu simţim sub nicio formă efectele înaintării în vârstă. Din păcate, îmbătrânirea este un proces natural al vieţii şi nu îl putem opri sau inversa. [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu: Lista miniştrilor viitorului Guvern este gata şi va fi prezentată în curând

Maia Sandu: Lista miniştrilor viitorului Guvern este gata şi va fi prezentată în curând

Lista miniştrilor viitorului Guvern este gata şi va fi prezentată în curând, a declarat şeful statului, Maia Sandu, în cadrul şedinţei de constituire a noului Parlament.Maia Sandu:"În următoarele zile va fi votat Guvernul. [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna: Realitatea ne arată că vom avea un val patru de COVID-19

Dan Barna: Realitatea ne arată că vom avea un val patru de COVID-19

Realitatea ne arată că vom avea un val patru și trebuie să fim pregătiți, anunță vicepremierul Dan Barna: „Mesajul este foarte clar - nu există altă variantă decât vaccinarea”. „Am sperat cu... [citeste mai departe]

În Rusia au fost blocate 49 situri internet având legături cu opozantul Navalnîi

În Rusia au fost blocate 49 situri internet având legături cu opozantul Navalnîi

În baza unei decizii a Parchetului general, «jandarmul» internetului rus, Roskomnadzor, a blocat concomitent 49 situri web având legături cu opozantul cel mai vehement al Kremlinului și al lui Vladimir Putin personal, Aleksei Navalnîi,… [citeste mai departe]

Sandu: Guvernul trebuie să construiască un nou model de creştere economică

Sandu: Guvernul trebuie să construiască un nou model de creştere economică

Viitorul Guvern trebuie să construiască un nou model de creştere economică pentru Moldova, a declarat preşedintele Maia Sandu, luni, în discursul său de la tribuna Parlamentului, rostit în cadrul şedinţei de constituire a acestuia, transmite Infotag.… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio persoană vaccinată cu AstraZeneca în ultimele 24 de ore. Peste 14.000 de români vaccinați azi

Nicio persoană vaccinată cu AstraZeneca în ultimele 24 de ore. Peste 14.000 de români vaccinați azi

Peste 14.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, din care peste 9.000 cu prima doză, conform statisticii realizate de Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind… [citeste mai departe]

Controale în domeniul sistemelor de pază și securitate. Ce amenzi au aplicat polițiștii

Controale în domeniul sistemelor de pază și securitate. Ce amenzi au aplicat polițiștii

În perioada 20-22 iulie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Compartimentului Sisteme de Securitate, împreună cu polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice și sprijinul efectivelor de ordine publică și reprezentanți… [citeste mai departe]

Ai nevoie urgentă de bani și nimeni nu te ajută? Apelează la www.autokredit.ro

Ai nevoie urgentă de bani și nimeni nu te ajută? Apelează la www.autokredit.ro

Problemele financiare sunt probleme care dacă sunt gestionate într-un mod corect pot fi depășite cu ușurință. Apariția acestora nu trebuie să producă panică pentru că există soluții pentru a putea depăși... [citeste mai departe]

PSD îi cere lui Florin Cîțu să se retragă din Guvern până la Congresul PNL : Nu mai are capacitatea de a-și exercita atribuțiile în mod obiectiv

PSD îi cere lui Florin Cîțu să se retragă din Guvern până la Congresul PNL : Nu mai are capacitatea de a-și exercita atribuțiile în mod obiectiv

Social-democrații îi cer lui Florin Cîțu să-și delege atribuțiile de premier, conform legislației,… [citeste mai departe]


Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

Publicat:
Commission starts legal action against 23 EU countries over copyright rules

said on Monday that France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law and asked the group to explain the delays, according to Reuters.  The copyright rules that were adopted two years ago, aimed to ensure a

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

13:55, 26.07.2021 - The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its "inconsiderate" broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain's recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France's antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet's Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country's news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

FA condemns racist abuse of players after England's Euro 2020 final loss

12:25, 12.07.2021 - England's Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

Romania's E190 mln restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny

14:06, 05.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Monday that it has opened an investigation to assess Romania's E190 million support measures in favour of the airline TAROM and if it is in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty. The state-owned flag carrier, Tarom has been experiencing financial…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens' electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. "As a result of this restriction, citizens from…


