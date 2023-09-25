Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Monday Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Monday The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with turnover at 4,042 million lei (813,782 euros), 30 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.20%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was also up by 0.20%. Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.13%, while the benchmark… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

