Bucharest reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases; daily count exceeds 500 in Cluj

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- With 1,473 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, Bucharest City marked the highest daily tally increase in Romania, followed by the counties of Cluj - 734, Constanta - 484, Arges - 446, Ilfov - 441, Prahova - 424, Iasi - 409 and Mures - 401, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS)…

- As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These…

- As many as 7,304 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 31,005 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These…

- As many as 4,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 30,325 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.These are…

- As many as 3,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Tuesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.These…

- As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon. These are cases of…

- As many as 1,591 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday, according to Agerpres.All the new cases involve patients…

- As many as 883 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.These are cases of patients…