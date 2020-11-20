Bucharest reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases; daily count exceeds 500 in Cluj

Bucharest reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases; daily count exceeds 500 in ClujPublicat:
Bucharest - 1,412, Cluj - 520, Constanta - 456 and Ilfov - 446 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group, according to AGERPRES.
A total of 9,272 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.
