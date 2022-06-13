Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules

Stiri Recomandate

Drum ieftin spre Grecia și Bulgaria? Asta e cea mai convenabilă variantă

În plin sezon estival, românii se gândesc cum să găsească cele mai scurte și avantajoase rute pentru a ajunge la destinațiile lor preferate de vacanță. Pentru că foarte mulți turiști optează pentru litoralul din Bulgaria și Grecia, iată câteva dintre… [citeste mai departe]

The other war. From starvation to regime overthrow. George Friedman: We have two wars – the war from Ukraine and the economic war with Russia. I expect the economic war with Russia to decide in the end

How… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbători de Rusalii fără incidente majore. Poliţiştii sunt şi astăzi la datorie

Peste 200 de polițiști au fost zilnic în teren pentru menținerea unui climat de ordine și siguranță publică și pentru prevenirea și combaterea oricăror evenimente negative. În aceste zile, în tot județul Timiș s-a acționat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci persoane rănite în urma unui accident pe DN 17D, în Bistrița Năsăud. O șoferiță din Cluj, implicată în accidentul grav

Cinci persoane au fost rănite, luni, în urma unui accident care s-a produs pe DN 17D, în judeţul Bistriţa-Năsăud. Potrivit primelor… [citeste mai departe]

Video| Ozzy Osbourne va fi supus unei operaţii decisive pentru restul vieţii

Muzicianul Ozzy Osbourne va fi supus luni unei intervenţii chirurgicale „decisive pentru restul vieţii”, a anunţat soţia sa Sharon Osbourne. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER… [citeste mai departe]

Nou pod peste Iza, inaugurat la Bârsana

Primăria Bârsana a inaugurat astăzi, 13 iunie, de la ora 13:00, noul pod peste râul Iza, construit prin Programul Național de Dezvoltare Locală 2, în valoare de peste 8 miliarde de lei vechi. Zilele trecute, alături de Inspectoratul de Stat în Construcții, s-a realizat recepția lucrărilor. Totodată, va avea loc și sfințirea… [citeste mai departe]

”Game on, BBCNVL 2022” – eveniment inedit organizat de elevii de la ”Vasile Lucaciu”

”Game on, BBCNVL 2022” a fost vineri seara la Sala Sporturilor balul bobocilor din Colegiul Național ”Vasile Lucaciu”, eveniment foarte așteptat, pregătit și dorit după mai bine de doi ani. Într-o ediție de vară,… [citeste mai departe]

Orban nu-l „iartă” pe Iohannis și iese iar la atac: A demonstrat încă o dată că este inepuizabil în materie de „dat cu oiștea în gard”

De când a plecat din PNL, Ludovic Orban l-a atacat în mai multe rânduri pe actualul lider de la Cotroceni.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de averse, intensificari ale vantului si grindina in mai multe localitati din judetul Constanta

Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a emis cod galben de averse, intensificari ale vantului si grindina valabil luni, 13 iunie, de la ora 14.45 pana la ora 16.00, in judetul Constanta.Avertizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Asaltul de la Severodonetsk, noul Mariupol: Ucrainenii trebuie să se predea sau să moară, afirmă liderul RPD

Ucrainenii din Severodonetsk trebuie „să se predea sau să moară", afirmă liderul separatist al Republici Populare Donețk (RPD), potrivit CNN. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]


Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules

Publicat:
Britain will set out plans on Monday to override some rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland in a move that will inflame tensions with the and could spark a trade war, according to Reuters. Britain has been threatening for months to rip up the , an agreement for the […] The post Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

French energy minister expects EU consensus on Russian oil ban by end of week

12:20, 05.05.2022 - The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters.  “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

Non-EU airlines liable for compensation for delays, EU’s top court says

12:26, 07.04.2022 - The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

16:31, 04.04.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…

Blinken joins rare Israel-Arab summit as Iran deal looms

11:55, 28.03.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join a rare summit of Arab and Israeli nations held in Israel on Monday, seeking to reassure Middle Eastern allies over a looming Iran nuclear deal and to garner stronger support for Ukraine, according to Reuters. Blinken, who is on a three-nation Middle East…

EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

14:20, 23.03.2022 - EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands…

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

12:40, 21.03.2022 - U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…


