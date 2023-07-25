Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poll shows 86.9pct of surveyed Romanian entrepreneurs unable to cope with increased minimum wageAs many as 86.9% of the entrepreneurs surveyed by the National Council of Romania's Privately-owned Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR) say that they could not cope with increased minimum wage…

- Labour Minister: Package of service pensions/pensions from public system to be ready in due timeThe package of service pensions/public system pensions will be ready in due time for Romania to submit payment request 3 from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), informs the Minister of Labour…

- Emergency Dept. Head Arafat: Romanian firefighters intervened very well in Greece, we have no injuredThe 130 Romanian firefighters intervened "very well" to extinguish the fires in Greece, along with their Greek colleagues and those from other countries, head of the Department for Emergency Situations…

- PM Ciolacu: Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support. Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on a video conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Senate's relevant committees issue positive…

- World Vision Romania: 16pct of Ukrainian children in Romania are enrolled in the Romanian education system. 16pct of Ukrainian children in our country are enrolled in the Romanian education system, taking into account parents' reluctance, language barriers and the lack of knowledge of the legislation…

- As many as 94,400 people, including 10,004 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, June 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday, Agerpres reports.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 214,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens,…

- Approximately 242,000 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 62,000 means of transport, carried out control formalities, on Monday, both inbound and outbound, through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.According to a press…