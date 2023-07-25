Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossingPublicat:
Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing
A Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border to the town of Siret, Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) spokeswoman Iulia Stan informs, told Agerpres.
