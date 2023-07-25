Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Stiri Recomandate

Camelia Potec, reacție după ce David Popovici a ratat podiumul la proba de 200 m liber de la CM de Înot

Camelia Potec, reacție după ce David Popovici a ratat podiumul la proba de 200 m liber de la CM de Înot

David Popovici a concurat marți în finala probei de 200 m liber la CM de Înot de la Fukuoka și a reușit doar o clasare pe locul al patrulea, deși era văzut drept marele favorit. Camelia Potec,…

Parlamentul European cere aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen

Parlamentul European cere aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen

Parlamentul European a adoptat o rezoluție, susținută de toți europarlamentarii PNL, prin care cere admiterea României și a Bulgariei în Spațiul Schengen până la sfârșitul anului. Documentul ia în seamă consecințele economice ale ținerii celor două țări în afara spațiului…

#experiențaIdeoIdeis se pregătește să plece în Tabăra de teatru și film

#experiențaIdeoIdeis se pregătește să plece în Tabăra de teatru și film

Proiectul național care și-a propus la începutul acestui an să conecteze toți pilonii Ideo Ideis într-o experiență rotundă de învățare prin artă se pregătește pentru o nouă etapă. În perioada 31 iulie – 8 august, cei 20 de adolescenți selectați…

Un avion al Aeroflot a rămas în pană de motor în plin zbor, la peste 11.000 de metri altitudine. La bord se aflau 150 de pasageri

Un avion al Aeroflot a rămas în pană de motor în plin zbor, la peste 11.000 de metri altitudine. La bord se aflau 150 de pasageri

Un avion cu pasageri al companiei ruse Aeroflot, care efectua o cursă de la Soci la Moscova, s-a confruntat în zbor cu o defecţiune a…

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii în Grecia. Românii din zonele afectate, evacuaţi în siguranţă

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii în Grecia. Românii din zonele afectate, evacuaţi în siguranţă

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii…

Care sunt cele mai căutate obiective turistice din Dâmbovița? În primele șase luni, creștere cu 38% a numărului de vizitatori la obiectivele administrate de CNM Curtea Domnească

Care sunt cele mai căutate obiective turistice din Dâmbovița? În primele șase luni, creștere cu 38% a numărului de vizitatori la obiectivele administrate de CNM Curtea Domnească

Creștere de 38% a numărului de…

Ce faci dacă găsești bani sau obiecte de valoare pe jos. Știai că poți să le păstrezi, în anumite condiții?

Ce faci dacă găsești bani sau obiecte de valoare pe jos. Știai că poți să le păstrezi, în anumite condiții?

Conform Poliției Române, este posibil să păstrați banii, dar există anumite reguli pe care trebuie să le respectați pentru a face acest lucru. Dacă ați găsit bani sau…

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossingA Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border…

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmeDeputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister…


Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Publicat:
Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

A Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border to the town of Siret, Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) spokeswoman informs, told Agerpres.

Poll shows 86.9pct of surveyed Romanian entrepreneurs unable to cope with increased minimum wage

19:30, 25.07.2023 - Poll shows 86.9pct of surveyed Romanian entrepreneurs unable to cope with increased minimum wageAs many as 86.9% of the entrepreneurs surveyed by the National Council of Romania's Privately-owned Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR) say that they could not cope with increased minimum wage…

Labour Minister: Package of service pensions/pensions from public system to be ready in due time

19:21, 25.07.2023 - Labour Minister: Package of service pensions/pensions from public system to be ready in due timeThe package of service pensions/public system pensions will be ready in due time for Romania to submit payment request 3 from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), informs the Minister of Labour…

Emergency Dept. Head Arafat: Romanian firefighters intervened very well in Greece, we have no injured

17:25, 25.07.2023 - Emergency Dept. Head Arafat: Romanian firefighters intervened very well in Greece, we have no injuredThe 130 Romanian firefighters intervened "very well" to extinguish the fires in Greece, along with their Greek colleagues and those from other countries, head of the Department for Emergency Situations…

PM Ciolacu: Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support

20:16, 27.06.2023 - PM Ciolacu: Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support. Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on a video conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

World Vision Romania: 16pct of Ukrainian children in Romania are enrolled in the Romanian education system

14:05, 20.06.2023 - World Vision Romania: 16pct of Ukrainian children in Romania are enrolled in the Romanian education system. 16pct of Ukrainian children in our country are enrolled in the Romanian education system, taking into account parents' reluctance, language barriers and the lack of knowledge of the legislation…

Over 94,000 people enter Romania on June 2, including 10,004 Ukrainian citizens

13:05, 03.06.2023 - As many as 94,400 people, including 10,004 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, June 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday, Agerpres reports.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 214,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens,…

More than 242,000 people cross border points throughout the country on Monday

10:45, 02.05.2023 - Approximately 242,000 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 62,000 means of transport, carried out control formalities, on Monday, both inbound and outbound, through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.According to a press…


