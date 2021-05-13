Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble

Stiri Recomandate

Anunț oficial: Fanii revin pe stadioane. Condiții pentru suporteri

Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Eduard Novak, a declarat, miercuri seară, că în urma campaniei de vaccinare se poate permite accesul fanilor pe stadioane, momentan la... The post Anunț oficial: Fanii revin pe stadioane. Condiții pentru suporteri appeared first… [citeste mai departe]

Vacanțe mai ieftine în Grecia și Malta. Vouchere pentru turiștii care își fac rezervări din timp

Cine vrea o vacanţă mai ieftină în Malta sau Grecia trebuie să se grăbească să facă rezervările. Autorităţile malteze au anunţat că primii 35.000 de turişti străini vor primi vouchere în funcţie… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Arșinel a vorbit despre cum a trăit experiența în urma infectării cu COVID

Alexandru Arșinel a luptat cu toate forțele pentru viața lui. Infectat cu COVID, cu simptome severe, actorul a fost tratat la Matei Bals. Imediat după ieșirea din spital, acesta a intrat în direct la Cristi Brancu, la Exclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei anunță un scenariu pentru 1 iunie: fără mască pentru persoanele vaccinate

La nivelul Comitetului Interministerial se discută scenariile care ar putea fi aplicate începând cu 1 iunie. Unul dintre acestea ar putea fi renunțarea la mască în cazul persoanelor vaccinate. Prefectul Capitalei,… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Popescu este noul director general interimar al Societăţii Române de Radiodifuziune

Plenul celor două camere ale Parlamentului României, reunit în data de 11 mai 2021, l-a numit pe Liviu Popescu în funcția de director general interimar al Radioului Public. El a primit 237 de voturi pentru și 134 de… [citeste mai departe]

New orders in processing industry increase 7% in Q1

New orders in the processing industry increased overall in the first quarter of this year by 7% compared to the same period in 2020, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports. This increase was due to advances in the durable goods industry… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, informații de ultimă oră despre pacienții non-Covid. Ce se întâmplă cu tratamentele lor

Ioana Mihăilă a vorbit în cursul zilei de miercuri despre situația sistemului sanitar actual, după scăderea semnificativă a cazurilor de Covid-19. Potrivit ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Armonia dintre masculin și feminin la nivelul ADN-ului

 Unul dintre modurile în care societatea poate să manipuleze în mod profund modul în care privim viața este atunci când influențează la nivel de ADN particularitățile masculinității și feminității. Majoritatea dintre noi avem un set de concepții despre ce este „femeia" și ce este ... [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Anchetă după un scandal între concubini

O femeie, de 41 de ani, din comuna gorjeană Bustuchin, a cerut ieri ajutor poliției, după ce ar fi fost agresată fizic de concubinul său, de 47 de ani. Din primele cercetări efectuate de polițiști la faţa locului a reieșit faptul că în timp ce se aflau la domiciliu, între cei doi s-a iscat un conflict spontan,… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Ambulanta, implicata intr-un accident, pe bulevardul A. Lapusneanu!

O ambulanta a fost implicata intr un accident rutier, in municipiul Constanta.Accident rutier in apropiere de intersectia bulevardelor Alexandru Lapusneanu cu Tomis, in zona Bisericii Catolice. O ambulanta SAJ B2 a fost implicata intr un accident… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble

Tesla’s CEO, announced on Thursday at 6:06 a.m. Singapore time, that the value of the whole cryptocurrency market stood at around $2.43 trillion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker would suspend car purchases using bitcoin. […] The post Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

