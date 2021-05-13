Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk announced on Thursday at 6:06 a.m. Singapore time, that the value of the whole cryptocurrency market stood at around $2.43 trillion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker would suspend car purchases using bitcoin. […] The post Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

