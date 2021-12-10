Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Rafila, acuzații la adresa lui Florin Cîțu: ”A compromis campania de vaccinare”

Ministrul PSD al sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, l-a acuzat pe Florin Cîțu că a compromis campania de vaccinare, după ce liderul PNL a criticat draftul legii pentru certificatul verde la locul de muncă, propus de… [citeste mai departe]

Adriana Pistol, despre Omicron: Avem şase cazuri probabile şi cinci cazuri suspecte, care se află în procesare

Directorul Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile (CNSCBT), Adriana Pistol, a anunţat că, pe lângă cazurile confirmate de Omicron în ţara noastră,… [citeste mai departe]

Raport Covid-19. Cate cazuri noi sunt in judetul Constanta

Raport coronavirus la nivel national. In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 931 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate. 37 de cazuri noi in judetul Constanta.Numarul infectarilor, in scadere fata de ieri.Pana astazi, 10 decembrie, pe teritoriul Romaniei au fost inregistrate 1.791.502… [citeste mai departe]

Ținutul Buzăului a primit un vot pozitiv în Consiliul UNESCO!

“O veste foarte bună! Ținutul Buzăului a primit un vot pozitiv în Consiliul UNESCO, ceea ce înseamnă că suntem recomandați să devenim Geoparc Global UNESCO în 2022! Rezultatele muncii în echipă încep să se vadă și sunt mândru că Ținutul Buzăului va primi recunoașterea internațională… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr care trebuia să fie în carantină, găsit de poliţişti, fără mască, la „păcănele”. Ce amendă a primit

Un băiat de 18 ani a ignorat carantinarea dispusă în cazul său de autorităţile sanitare şi a decis să distreze la o sală de jocuri de noroc. Acolo l-au găsit… [citeste mai departe]

Primul scandal în Coaliție. Alexandru Rafila, replică pentru Florin Cîțu: Ne atacă cel care a compromis campania de vaccinare

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a răspuns, vineri, atacurilor lansate în urmă cu o zi de Florin Cîțu, pe tema măsurilor de relaxare… [citeste mai departe]

Din ce face bani Corina Drăgulescu, ultima soție a lui Marian Drăgulescu. Are o afacere profitabilă

Din ce face bani Corina Drăgulescu, ultima soție a lui Marian Drăgulescu. Marele campion la gimnastică a avut o viață personală zbuciumată. El a fost căsătorit, prima oară, cu Larisa, o căsnicie… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua-n amiaza mare: Problemele cu care se confrunta comunitatea roma. Cazuri de nasteri la 12 ani si casatorii aranjate

Reprezentantii comunitatii de romi din Constanta, Lacramioara Georgescu si Sorin Dumitru, sunt invitatii editiei de vineri, 10 decembrie, ora 13,00 ai emisiunii "Ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă METEO de vreme severă! Un val de ninsori, ploi şi frig loveşte România. Ce zone sunt vizate

Conform meteorologilor, în intervalul 11 decembrie, ora 14:00 - 13 decembrie, ora 8:00, temporar vor fi precipitaţii în cea mai mare parte a ţării.În cursul după-amiezii de sâmbătă (11 decembrie)… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Brazilor de Crăciun: 764.000 de euro pentru copiii vulnerabili

Cei 26 de brazi licitaţi în seara de gală a Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun au obţinut fonduri totale în valoare de 764.000 de euro, demonstrând că solidaritatea socială este una dintre soluţiile cele mai eficiente, în faţa crizei. Cel mai râvnit brad… [citeste mai departe]


Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

Publicat:
Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

U.S. on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL.  “Biden promised the (B9), Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the , […] The post Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

