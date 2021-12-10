Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

- Turiști din Bulgaria, Romania și Macedonia de Nord, care detin certificate eliberate de țara lor, dar care nu apar in sistemul de certificare elen, sunt refuzați de comercianți la intrarea in magazine. Și asta in urma informațiilor cu privire la existența mai multor certificate false de vaccinare in…

- Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

- Bulgaria‘s gas-network operator, Bulgartransgaz said it has halted the transport of natural gas to Romania, Serbia, and Hungary after a pipeline rupture, according to RFE/RL. Bulgartransgaz announced on Monday that an emergency occurred early in the morning near the northeastern village of Vetrino and…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis nominated former army General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister-designate on Thursday tasking him to form a government to end a month-long policy stalemate and political crisis. “I’ve said at every meeting that we need a solution now. The political crisis needs to end,…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

- Romania a intrat de joi seara in zona roșie pe lista țarilor cu risc epidemiologic din cauza numarului mare de infectari cu Sars-Cov-2. Joi a fost ziua in care țara noastra a inregistrat un record absolut de cazuri de Covid-19, peste 12.000. Alaturi de Romania, in zona roșie au intrat și Republica Moldova…

- Romania conquered the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Table Tennis Balkan Championships in Albena, Bulgaria, on Saturday, through pairing Cristian Chirita/Andreea Dragoman, who defeated Turks Zihni Batuhan Sahin/Merve Ozturk, 3-0. Romania also won bronze, through Alina Zaharia, who paired…