Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

- The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued, on Thursday, a Code Orange flood warning, with the possibility of exceeding the defense quotas, valid until Friday morning on the rivers in Bistrita-Nasaud and Maramures counties.According to the current hydrometeorological…

- Government debt decreases to 49% of GDP in April 2023 (Finance Ministry). Public administration debt (government debt) fell to 712.120 billion RON in April 2023, down from 714.865 billion RON in the previous month, according to data published by the Finance Ministry (MF), told Agerpres. CITESTE…

- Sanitas Federation announces Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions. Health trade unionists will start a Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions on June 7, without interrupting work until the demands are resolved, the Sanitas Federation announced…

- Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, the discussions being focused on the European context and on the preparation of the review of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF 2021-2027).According…

- PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy. PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government…

- DefMin Tilvar, on working visit at NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea. National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar paid a visit on Thursday to the NATO HUMINT (Human Intelligence) Centre of Excellence nucleus in Oradea, the National Defence Ministry's (MApN) Press Office informed. CITESTE…

- A total of 63,487 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, superior respiratory tract acute infections and pneumonia - were reported between May 8 and 14, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday.According to the INSP, there were 13.7% more cases compared…

- The coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development of Romania's Government, Laszlo Borbely said on Thursday, at the inauguration of the PET Recycling Team Targu Mures plant, that such an investment is extremely useful, especially since Romania is falling behind Europe in terms of municipal…