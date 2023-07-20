Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov'tPublicat:
The government approved in its Thursday's meeting a draft decision that provides for the extension, through an additional act, from June 30, 2023 to January 31, 2024, of the Agreement concluded between the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG) - the Department for Sustainable Development and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), based on which the SGG will provide OECD the sum of 165,000 euros for technical assistance in order to establish a center of excellence for public administration.
