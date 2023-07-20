Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

Stiri Recomandate

Eco Fire Sistems SRL vrea sa construiasca structuri de stocare la Lumina, judetul Constanta. Ce va depozita?

Eco Fire Sistems SRL vrea sa construiasca structuri de stocare la Lumina, judetul Constanta. Ce va depozita?

Comentariile Observatiile Propunerile publicului interesat se pot inainta pana la data de 26.07.2023 Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra luarii… [citeste mai departe]

Kievul cere ridicarea restricțiilor la cerealele ucrainene în Europa

Kievul cere ridicarea restricțiilor la cerealele ucrainene în Europa

Are nevoie de infrastructurile UE pentru tranzitarea liberă, rapidă și eficientă a mărfurilor ucrainene Imediat după încetarea valabilității acordului cerealier între Ucraina și Rusia, Kievul a denunțat bombardamentele lansate de trupele ruse asupra porturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica lui Ilie Balaci, declaraţii emoţionante despre fostul fotbalist. Ce s-a întâmplat înainte de a muri, de fapt: „Analizele erau bune”

Fiica lui Ilie Balaci, declaraţii emoţionante despre fostul fotbalist. Ce s-a întâmplat înainte de a muri, de fapt: „Analizele erau bune”

Pentru fanii împătimiți ai Craiovei Maxima, Ilie Balaci a fost și va rămâne unul din cei mai mari fotbaliști… [citeste mai departe]

[P] Messi, pe urmele lui Pele în SUA. Un arc de 50 de ani în timp

[P] Messi, pe urmele lui Pele în SUA. Un arc de 50 de ani în timp

Leo Messi, unul dintre cei mai mari jucători de fotbal din toate timpurile, își face debutul în Statele Unite ale Americii. El va îmbrăca tricoul lui Inter Miami, într-o partidă care are loc vineri în America, dar sâmbătă de la ora 3:00 a României (meciul se poate urmări… [citeste mai departe]

Strategia Grupului Tinmar pentru accelerarea tranziției către energia regenerabilă

Strategia Grupului Tinmar pentru accelerarea tranziției către energia regenerabilă

Accelerarea tranziției către energia regenerabilă este un obiectiv economic necesar pentru asigurarea independenței energetice a Uniunii Europene și îndeplinirea angajamentelor asumate prin Acordul Green Deal (Pactul Verde… [citeste mai departe]

Wizz Air va reduce numărul de zboruri din România. Care este motivul

Wizz Air va reduce numărul de zboruri din România. Care este motivul

Compania aeriană Wizz Air va reduce numărul de zboruri din România și din alte țări în luna august, anunță reprezentanții instituției. Potrivit acestora, măsura vizează în special destinațiile unde compania are mai multe zboruri și este necesară pentru optimizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Luminița Odobescu: Voi continua să afirm susținerea puternică a României pentru Ucraina

Luminița Odobescu: Voi continua să afirm susținerea puternică a României pentru Ucraina

Ministrul român de Externe, Luminița Odobescu, a spus, înainte de reuniunea Consiliului Afaceri Externe de la Bruxelles că va continua să afirme susținerea puternică a României pentru Ucraina.„În primul rând, cel mai… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt străzile care vor rămâne fără apă la început de weekend

Care sunt străzile care vor rămâne fără apă la început de weekend

Comunicat Compania de Apă Arad. Vineri, 21.07.2023, în intervalul orar 09:00- 17:00, furnizarea apei potabile va fi întreruptă pe străzile: Abrud ( între str. Pășunii... The post Care sunt străzile care vor rămâne fără apă la început de weekend appeared first… [citeste mai departe]

WTA Iași: Ana Bogdan s-a calificat în sferturile de finală

WTA Iași: Ana Bogdan s-a calificat în sferturile de finală

Ana Bogdan (49 WTA), a doua favorită a turneului WTA 125 de la Iași și campioană en-titre, a reușit calificarea în sferturi după trei seturi, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, în fața elvețiencei Conny Perrin (433 WTA). [citeste mai departe]

O băimăreancă de 20 de ani a fost agresată de fostul concubin. A fost emis ordin de protecție provizoriu

O băimăreancă de 20 de ani a fost agresată de fostul concubin. A fost emis ordin de protecție provizoriu

Miercuri, 19 iulie, la ora 18.30, polițiștii din Baia Mare au fost sesizați de către o tânără, de 20 de ani, despre faptul că, în aceeași zi, în jurul orei 14.30, a fost abordată de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

Publicat:
Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

The government approved in its Thursday's meeting a draft decision that provides for the extension, through an additional act, from June 30, 2023 to January 31, 2024, of the Agreement concluded between the of the Government (SGG) - the Department for and the Organization for and Development (OECD), based on which the SGG will provide OECD the sum of 165,000 euros for technical assistance in order to establish a center of excellence for public administration.

According to a government's release, the establishment of this center

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hydrologists: Code Orange and Code Yellow Flood Alerts on rivers in 21 counties, until Friday morning

14:30, 13.07.2023 - The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued, on Thursday, a Code Orange flood warning, with the possibility of exceeding the defense quotas, valid until Friday morning on the rivers in Bistrita-Nasaud and Maramures counties.According to the current hydrometeorological…

Government debt decreases to 49% of GDP in April 2023 (Finance Ministry)

20:50, 29.06.2023 - Government debt decreases to 49% of GDP in April 2023 (Finance Ministry). Public administration debt (government debt) fell to 712.120 billion RON in April 2023, down from 714.865 billion RON in the previous month, according to data published by the Finance Ministry (MF), told Agerpres. CITESTE…

Sanitas Federation announces Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions

17:00, 31.05.2023 - Sanitas Federation announces Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions. Health trade unionists will start a Japanese strike in public health and social assistance institutions on June 7, without interrupting work until the demands are resolved, the Sanitas Federation announced…

PM Ciuca, European Budget Commissioner Hahn on preparation of review of the Multiannual Financial Framework

18:50, 23.05.2023 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, the discussions being focused on the European context and on the preparation of the review of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF 2021-2027).According…

PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy

20:45, 18.05.2023 - PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy. PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government…

DefMin Tilvar, on working visit at NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea

20:01, 18.05.2023 - DefMin Tilvar, on working visit at NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea. National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar paid a visit on Thursday to the NATO HUMINT (Human Intelligence) Centre of Excellence nucleus in Oradea, the National Defence Ministry's (MApN) Press Office informed. CITESTE…

63,487 cases of acute respiratory infections in past week

15:25, 18.05.2023 - A total of 63,487 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, superior respiratory tract acute infections and pneumonia - were reported between May 8 and 14, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday.According to the INSP, there were 13.7% more cases compared…

Official Laszlo Borbely: Romania is falling behind Europe in terms of municipal waste recycling

21:05, 04.05.2023 - The coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development of Romania's Government, Laszlo Borbely said on Thursday, at the inauguration of the PET Recycling Team Targu Mures plant, that such an investment is extremely useful, especially since Romania is falling behind Europe in terms of municipal…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 iulie 2023
USD 4.4061
EUR 4.9403
CHF 5.133
GBP 5.69
CAD 3.3561
XAU 280.71
JPY 3.1596
CNY 0.614
AED 1.1996
AUD 3.0105
MDL 0.25
BGN 2.5259

Urmareste stirile pe: