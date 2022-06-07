Almost 60 pct of Romanian retailers report increasing sales during pandemic (study) Approximately 60% of Romanian retailers reported increases in sales during the pandemic, while the number of online orders increased by 57%, according to a study conducted by the digital trading platform VTEX, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 47 Romanian citizens, resident in Italy, requested and received the necessary certificates to be able to register their candidacy for the local elections in this country, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the veterans of the World War II in which he thanked them for everything they did for the homeland and for the Romanian people, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly revised its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 4.8% last autumn to 2.2% in its latest "World Economic Outlook" report published on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian athlete Alina Vuc won the bronze medal in the 50 kg category, on Thursday, at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest, after defeating German Lisa Ersel in the decisive match. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- More than 90 Ukrainian architects and designers have announced their intention to work for Romanian companies, by filling in an online form, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- Romanian film The Windseeker, directed by Mihai Sofronea, starring Dan Bordeianu, has won the FIPRESCI award at the Sofia International Film Festival 2022. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that there is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Border Police informs that in the last 24 hours, 75,902 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, out of whom 16,676 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…