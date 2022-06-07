Almost 60 pct of Romanian retailers report increasing sales during pandemic (study)

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou punct de împrumut cărți al Bibliotecii Județene „Lucian Blaga” din Alba Iulia va fi inaugurat în comuna Vadu Moților

Un nou punct de împrumut cărți al Bibliotecii Județene „Lucian Blaga" din Alba Iulia va fi inaugurat în comuna Vadu Moților

Un nou punct de împrumut cărți al Bibliotecii Județene „Lucian Blaga” din Alba Iulia va fi inaugurat în comuna Vadu Moților Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO / Președintele Klaus Iohannis, în vizită la Școala nr. 11

FOTO / Președintele Klaus Iohannis, în vizită la Școala nr. 11

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, s-a aflat azi la Buzău, pentru a vizita o deja binecunoscută instituție de învățământ, Școala nr. 11, care s-a făcut remarcată la nivel național prin strategia de economie circulară pe care a implementat-o cu succes și care presupune… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Prefectul solicită o anchetă la Serviciul de Ambulanţă după ce un medic ar fi refuzat să însoţească un pacient transferat

Vrancea: Prefectul solicită o anchetă la Serviciul de Ambulanţă după ce un medic ar fi refuzat să însoţească un pacient transferat

Prefectul judeţului Vrancea, Nicuşor Halici, a declarat, marţi, că va solicita o anchetă a Corpului de control al Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Azbociment 2022: oamenii ca oamenii, dar cu caii ce aveţi?

Azbociment 2022: oamenii ca oamenii, dar cu caii ce aveţi?

Cine n-a auzit de azbociment, de plăcile de acoperiş fabricate din acest material? Este un amestec cu mult ciment şi puţin azbest sub formă de fibre. Rezistă bine în toate condiţiile meteo şi la foc. E plină România de asemenea acoperişuri, iar la Piatra-Neamţ putem vorbi de o inconfundabilă… [citeste mai departe]

AMoS încurajează productivitatea tinerilor printr-o Conferință psihologică!

AMoS încurajează productivitatea tinerilor printr-o Conferință psihologică!

Cu ocazia Zilei Mondiale a Productivității, în data de 20 iunie, la ora 16:00 în sala mare a Primăriei Turda, AMoS organizează o conferință psihologică pe această temă, încurajând tinerii din zona... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

O șoferiță de 39 de ani s-a răsturnat cu mașina la Volovăț. Ea și încă doi pasageri au fost duși la spital

O șoferiță de 39 de ani s-a răsturnat cu mașina la Volovăț. Ea și încă doi pasageri au fost duși la spital

La data de 6 mai ora 18.00, în timp ce conducea autoturismul pe raza comunei Volovăț, o localnică de 39 de ani a părăsit partea carosabilă și s-a răsturnat. Din impact … [citeste mai departe]

Medvedev atacă „degeneraţi” care vor „moartea” Rusiei: „Voi face totul pentru a-i face să dispară”

Medvedev atacă „degeneraţi" care vor „moartea" Rusiei: „Voi face totul pentru a-i face să dispară"

Fostul preşedinte rus Dmitri Medvedev şi-a exprimat marţi, cu virulenţă, ”ura” faţă de ”degenraţi” care vor ”moartea” Rusiei, declaraţii care ilustrează o escaladare a unor… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski dă alarma: Până la toamnă, cantitatea de cereale blocată în Ucraina se poate tripla

Volodimir Zelenski dă alarma: Până la toamnă, cantitatea de cereale blocată în Ucraina se poate tripla

În prezent, dă alarma președintele ucrainean, între 20 și 25 milioane de tone de cereale sunt blocate, iar pentru toamnă este așteptată creșterea acestor cifre până la 70-75 milioane tone.… [citeste mai departe]

La Suceava se dorește amenajarea unui cimitir eparhial însă deocamdată terenul este în litigiu

La Suceava se dorește amenajarea unui cimitir eparhial însă deocamdată terenul este în litigiu

Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților intenționează să amenajeze un cimitir eparhial însă deocamdată terenul este în litigiu. Anunțul a fost făcut de IPS Calinic, după ce a fost întrebat de un enoriaș. ”Da,… [citeste mai departe]


Almost 60 pct of Romanian retailers report increasing sales during pandemic (study)

Publicat:
Almost 60 pct of Romanian retailers report increasing sales during pandemic (study)

Approximately 60% of Romanian retailers reported increases in sales during the pandemic, while the number of online orders increased by 57%, according to a study conducted by the digital trading platform VTEX, Agerpres reports.

