Al-Qaeda ‘will probably come back’ as Afghanistan heads toward civil war, UK defense minister warns

- The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

- EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…

- Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, a minister from one of the signatories said, according to Reuters. “That regions of a country are not safe does…

- The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg. The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

- British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters. “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption. “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

- One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter. The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…