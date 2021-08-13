Al-Qaeda ‘will probably come back’ as Afghanistan heads toward civil war, UK defense minister warns

Stiri Recomandate

Golan lansează al doilea album de studio, intitulat „I”

Golan lanseaza al doilea album de studio, intitulat „I”. Albumul electro „I” a fost scris, compus și produs de către membrii proiectului. Împreună cu albumul, Golan a lansat și single-ul „Hypest”. Cuvântul „Hypest” este un superlativ și poate fi tradus drept cel mai înalt nivel de… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 24.500 de persoane din județul Brașov vor primi produse de igienă

Instituția Prefectului – Județul Brașov distribuie, începând de astăzi, către unitățile administrativ-teritoriale ultima tranșă a pachetelor cu produse de igienă din Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Dezavantajate (POAD), acestea urmând a fi… [citeste mai departe]

PSD îi cere explicații lui Klaus Iohannis în scandalul privind condamnarea lui Florin Cîțu în SUA

”PSD solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis să confirme sau să infirme dacă a avut cunoştinţă de condamnarea penală a lui Florin Vasile Cîţu în momentul în care l-a desemnat pentru funcţia de prim-ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Duminică, 15 august 2021: Pelerinaj la pelerinaj la Sanctuarul Arhiepiscopal Major al Bisericii Române Unite cu Roma închinat Fecioarei Săracilor din Cărbunari

Mitropolia Română Unită cu Roma, Greco-Catolică, și Protopopiatul Român… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru copii, ediția a VIa

Astăzi a debutat cea de-a VI-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru Copii de la Salina Turda. Festivalul a adus în subteranul Salinei peste 120 de participanți care se vor duela în... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE va stabili zilnic prețurile la benzină COR 95 și motorină. Proiectul, votat în prima lectură

Parlamentul a aprobat, în prima lectură, proiectul de modificare a Legii privind piața produselor petroliere, elaborat în vederea înlăturării carențelor existente în legislația în vigoare care generează… [citeste mai departe]

Salina Turda găzduiește ediția cu numărul VI a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru Copii și Juniori

Salina Turda găzduiește astăzi cea de-a VI-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru copii și juniori ”Salina Turda”. La acest concurs participă peste 120 de copii și juniori… [citeste mai departe]

ATB lansează single-ul “Like That”, feat. Ben Samama

În timp ce melodia “Your Love (9PM)” ocupă primele locuri în topurile muzicale din lume, ATB lansează single-ul “Like That”, în colaborare cu Ben Samama. Legenda germană a muzicii dance, ATB, și-a dezvăluit noul său single ” Like That”, cu artistul Ben Samama, născut în Olanda şi care… [citeste mai departe]

Monica Pop, despre noile reacţii adverse studiate de EMA: Vaccinul poate genera boala, iar autorităţile nu spun foarte multe despre efectele sale

Medicul Monica Pop a comentat cele trei efecte secundare de la Pfizer şi Moderna studiate în acest moment… [citeste mai departe]

Haine furate de pe rafturile unui magazin din Blaj. Fapta a fost comisă de o femeie din județul Cluj

O femeie din județul Cluj este cercetată pentru furt. Aceasta ar fi sustras mai multe bunuri, de pe rafturile unei societăți comerciale, din Blaj. Polițiștii din Blaj o cercetează, pentru furt, pe… [citeste mai departe]


Al-Qaeda ‘will probably come back’ as Afghanistan heads toward civil war, UK defense minister warns

Publicat:
Al-Qaeda is likely to have a resurgence as Afghan regions fall to the Taliban, Britain’s said on Friday, according to CNBC.  Speaking to , said he’s “absolutely worried” that unstable nations like Afghanistan are “breeding grounds” for militant groups. “It’s why I said I felt this was not the right […] The post Al-Qaeda ‘will probably come back’ as Afghanistan heads toward civil war, UK defense minister warns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

