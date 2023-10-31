Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Stiri Recomandate

Prima de carieră didactică va fi virată pe carduri speciale care ajung prin Poșta Română

Prima de carieră didactică va fi virată pe carduri speciale care ajung prin Poșta Română

Autoritățile centrale au stabilit aspectele privind „Prima de carieră didactică”. Prima va fi emisă sub forma suportului electronic, potrivit unei informări transmise marți de Ministerul Educației. [citeste mai departe]

Recunoştinţă faţă de IRO Iaşi, pentru testările Onco de la Piatra-Neamţ

Recunoştinţă faţă de IRO Iaşi, pentru testările Onco de la Piatra-Neamţ

Două ştiri proaspete disponibile în mediul online local fac trimitere la o informaţie foarte importantă legată de investigaţii de natură medicală, destinate femeilor, difuzată în cursul zilei de luni pe contul cu numele Municipiul Piatra Neamţ… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Mării Negre. Adâncimea maximă a Mării Negre este de 2.258 m

Ziua Mării Negre. Adâncimea maximă a Mării Negre este de 2.258 m

Ziua Internațională a Mării Negre este marcată anual în 31 octombrie. A fost instituită în 1996, când Bulgaria, Georgia, România, Rusia, Turcia și Ucraina – state riverane – au semnat Planul Strategic de Acțiune pentru Marea Neagră, cu scopul de a proteja ecosistemul… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă vrea o capelă în Parlament, să alunge necuratul din politica românească

Nicolae Ciucă vrea o capelă în Parlament, să alunge necuratul din politica românească

La reuniunea de la Parlamentul României, intitulată „Mic Dejun cu Rugăciune”, președintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă, a promis să sprijine ridicarea unei capele de rugăciune, prima de acest gen la Parlamentul României.… [citeste mai departe]

Tinerii din sistemul de protecţie pot beneficia, de 18 la 26 de ani, de sprijin pentru start în viață. În ce constă și care sunt condițiile

Tinerii din sistemul de protecţie pot beneficia, de 18 la 26 de ani, de sprijin pentru start în viață. În ce constă și care sunt condițiile

Legea care prevede că tinerii din sistemul de protecţie vor beneficia de sprijin oricând, între 18 şi 26 de… [citeste mai departe]

Dincolo de Judo…fără bariere

Dincolo de Judo…fără bariere

În perioada 27-29 octombrie 2023, Sala Sporturilor „Narcisa Lecușanu’’ a găzduit unul dintre cele mai mari evenimente sportive dedicate judoului din România. Turneul Internațional „Judo Fără Bariere’’ ediția a III-a Bacău, program sportiv de utilitate publică cofinanțat de Consiliul Județean Bacău în baza Legii nr. 69/2000, este o marcă… [citeste mai departe]

Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Ahold Delhaize has agreed to buy Romanian grocery retailer Profi from private equity firm MidEuropa for 1.3 billion euros in a deal that will more than double the company’s operations in Romania, according to Reuters.  The acquisition of Romania’s biggest food retailer by number… [citeste mai departe]

Halloween 2023! Tradiții și obiceiuri. Colindatul, costumele, felinarul lui Jack

Halloween 2023! Tradiții și obiceiuri. Colindatul, costumele, felinarul lui Jack

Halloween, una dintre cele mai vechi sărbători din lume de origine celtică, are loc în noaptea de 31 octombrie, în ţări din întreaga lume, în special în Statele Unite, Canada şi Marea Britanie. [citeste mai departe]

Companie din Noua Zeelandă, vinovată de moartea a 22 de persoane într-o erupție vulcanică

Companie din Noua Zeelandă, vinovată de moartea a 22 de persoane într-o erupție vulcanică

O companie de turism din Noua Zeelandă a fost găsită vinovată pentru dezastrul produs de o erupție vulcanică, în urma căreia 22 de persoane au murit. Judecătorul a stabilit că firma este vinovată de încălcarea… [citeste mai departe]

Gimnasta Marcela Cercea, triplă medaliată

Gimnasta Marcela Cercea, triplă medaliată

DEVA. 126 de gimnaste cu vârste între 9 și 15 ani, de la 18 cluburi din țară, au concurat în cadrul Campionatului Național Individual al junioarelor I, II și III la gimnastică artistică. Printre ele s-au aflat și gimnastele de la CS Municipal Arad, pregătite de Ciprian Hegyi și Carina Franiov, care au obţinut opt… [citeste mai departe]


Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Ahold Delhaize has agreed to buy Romanian grocery retailer Profi from private equity firm MidEuropa for 1.3 billion euros in a deal that will more than double the company's operations in Romania, according to Reuters.  The acquisition of Romania's biggest food retailer by number of stores will broaden Ahold's reach to more rural parts of

