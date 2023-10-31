Ahold Delhaize doubles down on Romania with $1.4 bln Profi deal

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The three incidents which resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland and Sweden, “are related,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, according to Reuters. Finnish police have named the Chinese-owned and Hong-Kong-flagged container carrier…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

- Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million…

- Un adolescent inarmat cu un cuțit a atacat mai mulți profesori și elevi dintr-o școala din Spania, potrivit Reuters. Teenager stabs teachers, pupil in Spanish school https://t.co/zouh13yu88 pic.twitter.com/0rbkP17fzT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2023 Incidentul a avut loc joi și a fost anunțat…

- UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

- Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

- Ukraine‘s Danube Shipping Company (DSC) has asked Romania‘s Constanta Black Sea port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers which would almost double its barge export capacity, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters. A major grower and exporter, Ukraine’s 2023 grain output is seen at up to…

- The post-pandemic travel boom and the high ticket prices that come with it show no signs of slowing well into next year, despite economic uncertainty and dwindling household savings, according to Reuters. While questions linger about how much longer consumers will continue to indulge, airlines, hotels…