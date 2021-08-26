Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

Stiri Recomandate

Nicușor Dan a preluat șefia ALPAB. Edilul promite că în 2 ani parcurile din București vor arăta „cum trebuie”

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a anunțat că l-a demis pe șeful Administrației Lacuri, Parcuri și Agrement București (ALPAB) și că a preluat conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Merg în judecată: Unele cadre didactice spun că sunt amenințate cu concedierea

Unele cadre didactice se plâng că vor fi concediate dacă nu se vor vaccina sau testa la OVID o dată la 14 zile din cont propriu. Declarația a fost făcută de către o educatoare, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă organizate de șapte ONG-uri. [citeste mai departe]

Stela Jemna a fost numită șefă de Cabinet al prim-ministrului Natalia Gavrilița

Stela Jemna a fost numită în funcția de șefă de Cabinet al prim-ministrului Natalia Gavrilița. Aceasta a fost numită după ce Adrian Băluțel, fostul șef, a decis să își păstreze mandatul de deputat în Parlamentul Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Politehnica susține campania de donare de sânge BLOOD NETWORK organizată de UNTOLD! Super beneficii pentru toți cei care donează!

Este mare nevoie de sânge în Timișoara, astfel că, BLOOD NETWORK, cea mai longevivă campanie de donare de… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu eJobs: 64% dintre candidații de peste 45 de ani spun că vârsta e principalul obstacol cu care se confruntă la angajare

Discriminarea pe bază de vârstă este principala problemă cu care se confruntă candidații 45+ la angajare, arată un sondaj derulat recent de eJobs,… [citeste mai departe]

Ești fanul serialelor de pe Netflix? Atunci cu siguranță nu trebuie să reatezi „TUDUM”!

Tuduumm… Așa începe orice film sau episod de serial de pe Netflix. E sunetul pe care l-am tot auzit în pandemie și știam că urmează să vedem ceva mișto la TV. Mai mult decât atât, este inspirația din spatele inițiativei… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Tudor: Ce va face Japonia cu apa contaminată de la Fukushima

Operatorul centralei nucleare Fukushima Daiichi (nord-estul Japoniei) a anunţat miercuri că doreşte să deverseze în ocean mai mult de un milion de tone de apă printr-un tunel subacvatic, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Partidul aflat la putere în Japonia îşi va alege liderul la 29 septembrie, cu puţin timp înainte de scrutinul general

Partidul Liberal-Democrat (PLD), aflat la putere în Japonia, a anunţat joi că îşi va alege liderul la 29 septembrie, în contextul în care actualul preşedinte… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitura de BAROS dată de CAB fostului șef al CNAS, Lucian Duță - Medicul rămâne sub CONTROL JUDICIAR și pe durata judecării apelului împotriva CONDAMNĂRII

Fostul șef al Casei Naționale de Asigurări de Sănătate, medicul Lucian… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan, director interimar la ALPAB. Ce spune edilul general despre starea parcurilor

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, l-a concediat pe directorul Administrației Lacuri, Parcuri și Agrement (ALPAB) și, până la numirea unei alte persoane, acesta va deține interimatul funcției. Este... [citeste mai departe]


Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

Publicat:
and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to ReutersPressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of […] The post Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible threat appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Afganistan. Un civil german, impuscat in drum spre aeroportul din Kabul

14:20, 20.08.2021 - Un civil german a fost impuscat vineri in timp ce se indrepta spre aeroportul din Kabul. Starea sanatatii sale nu este ingrijoratoare si el va fi in curand evacuat din Afganistan, a anuntat un purtator de cuvant al guvernului de la Berlin, citat de Reuters. Incidentul arata, insa, cat de tensionata…

US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff from country

11:50, 16.08.2021 - US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News.  The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

15:51, 22.07.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters.  Unveiling a new strategy…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

17:36, 15.06.2021 - The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters.  The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases…


