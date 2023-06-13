About 600 Romanian, NATO soldiers participating in Dacian Strike 23 multinational exercise

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministry of Education submits for consultation draft order on establishing didactic teaching obligation for principals. The Ministry of Education has submitted for consultation a draft order regarding the establishment of the didactic obligation to teach by management staff from school inspectorates,…

- Memorandum between six companies to implement modular reactors in Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania. A Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the deployment of NuScale Voygr power plants in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania, has been signed between Nuclearelectrica,…

- Aproximativ 600 de militari romani si aliati iau parte, in perioada 12-16 iunie, la exercitiul multinational "Dacian Strike 23" (DAST23), care se desfasoara in Centrul Secundar de Instruire pentru Lupta Smardan, din judetul Galati, informeaza, marti, Ministerul Apararii Nationale (MApN).

- This year's edition of the Bucharest Tech Week, the largest technology and innovation festival in Central and Eastern Europe, brought together 100 companies which put on display latest-generation products and services, as well as over 1,500 professionals from various fields and 70 high-profile speakers…

- Bucharest Tech Week kicks off in Bucharest on Monday. Bucharest Tech Week - the largest technology and innovation festival in Central and Eastern Europe - starts on Monday in Bucharest and brings together over 70 speakers, international and local tech experts, 1,500 professionals from various areas…

- More than 500 Romanian soldiers with approximately 100 land, air and naval technical means will participate, between May 8 and 18, in the Junction Strike 23 Special Operations Forces exercise. CITESTE SI 22 people transported to hospital after bus flipped over in Buzau 19:10 0 ForMin Aurescu, Garry…

- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according…

- Nuclearelectrica and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector to support the development of this critical energy source in addressing the challenges of energy security and climate change, a release sent…