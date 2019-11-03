2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila says not entering runoff voting is out of the question

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said that 225 votes are ensured for the voting of the Government and there are commitments from at least nine MPs in this regard. "There are 225 institutional votes of the political formations which announced their support. Today, still have voting commitments…

- Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila voiced her conviction that the parties that voted for the no-confidence motion that toppled her government will soon break up, because they have no joint program or vision to unite them. "This momentary alliance will break up, because they…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence. Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament. "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough senators who take into…

- The President of the Senate will be elected in the runoff voting between Teodor Melescanu and Alina Gorghiu, because none of the candidates received the majority of the votes of those present.Senator Teodor Melescanu (endorsed by the Social Democratic Party - PSD) had 67 votes "in favour,"…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Sunday that he notices Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's "desperate struggle" who has come to promise to the ALDE MPs ministerial portfolios and the position of Senate president, included, and conveyed to the…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n) acting chairperson, said on Sunday in Mamaia, Constanta County, that she believes the no-confidence motion against the Government will not pass because there are "people of good faith" in Parliament and there is no…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) declared on Sunday, in Constanta, that Romania should also have equal opportunities with the Member States of the European Union, not just obligations, stressing that the measures with social-economic impact…