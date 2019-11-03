2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila says not entering runoff voting is out of the question

Stiri Recomandate

Electroaparataj revine asupra intenţiei de dizolvare a companiei, după un lung război cu Sindicatul Valahia

Electroaparataj revine asupra intenţiei de dizolvare a companiei, după un lung război cu Sindicatul Valahia

Intenţia de dizolvarea companiei Electroaparataj din Târgovişte pare să se fi năruit. Acţionarii au anunţat Bursa de Valori Bucureşti că vor să revină asupra hotărârii din vară privind… [citeste mai departe]

Magnus Carlsen, campionul mondial de șah, învins drastic în finala Mondialului de Fishcer Random, o variație a jocului inventată de marele Bobby Fischer

Magnus Carlsen, campionul mondial de șah, învins drastic în finala Mondialului de Fishcer Random, o variație a jocului inventată de marele Bobby Fischer

Marele maestru filipino-american Wesley So l-a bătut drastic pe campionul mondial de șah… [citeste mai departe]

Asociatia Romana a Carnii: Productia nationala de carne de porc a scazut dramatic din cauza pestei porcine

Asociatia Romana a Carnii: Productia nationala de carne de porc a scazut dramatic din cauza pestei porcine

Pesta porcina africana a zguduit din temelii nu doar cresterea porcului din Romania, ci si industria de procesare, in conditiile in care in acest an doar 5 din productia nationala de carne… [citeste mai departe]

Sportul Snagov - Rapid 3-2 // Florin Manea dezvăluie numele unui fost campion cu FCSB care voia la Rapid + Cine face transferurile în Giulești

Sportul Snagov - Rapid 3-2 // Florin Manea dezvăluie numele unui fost campion cu FCSB care voia la Rapid + Cine face transferurile în Giulești

Rapid a pierdut meciul din deplasarea de la Sportul Snagov, ultima clasată în Liga 2 până astăzi, scor 2-3. Florin… [citeste mai departe]

Trecerea Guvernului Orban, decisivă pentru Iohannis. Chirieac: Din informaţiile pe care le am...

Trecerea Guvernului Orban, decisivă pentru Iohannis. Chirieac: Din informaţiile pe care le am...

„Din informaţiile pe care le am, înţeleg că domnul Orban ar avea vreo două voturi în plus, ceea ce înseamnă că până mâine la ora 14.00, când începe şedinţa, nu vom şti dacă guvernul trece sau nu. Să fie foarte… [citeste mai departe]

Un român din Spania, care pretindea că este surdo-mut, a fost arestat pentru jafuri pe stradă. Cum proceda

Un român din Spania, care pretindea că este surdo-mut, a fost arestat pentru jafuri pe stradă. Cum proceda

Poliția Civilă din Spania l-a arestat pe 23 octombrie pe un cetățean român care jefuia lumea printr-o metodă inedită. Respectivul se pretindea surdo-mut și se apropia de persoanele care… [citeste mai departe]

lauraadamache.ro: Chebureki (placinte rusesti cu carne)

lauraadamache.ro: Chebureki (placinte rusesti cu carne)

Chebureki, placintele rusesti cu carne, sunt absolut minunate Nu sunt deloc dietetice, dar sunt atat de gustoase, incat merita sa le preparam din cand in cand.Aluatul acestor placinte cu carne nu contine nici drojdie, nici praf de copt si, daca sunteti in post sau vegetarieni, va dau o veste… [citeste mai departe]

Remy Bonjasky se întoarce în noiembrie în România la numai o lună după ce a ieșit învingător în disputa cu echipa lui Cătălin Moroșanu

Remy Bonjasky se întoarce în noiembrie în România la numai o lună după ce a ieșit învingător în disputa cu echipa lui Cătălin Moroșanu

Triplul campion mondial Remy Bonjasky se întoarce în noiembrie în România la numai o lună după ce a ieșit… [citeste mai departe]

Presa germană scrie despre mafia lemnului: „Pădurarii trăiesc periculos în România”

Presa germană scrie despre mafia lemnului: „Pădurarii trăiesc periculos în România”

Moartea unui pădurar român, care a revoltat opinia publică luna trecută, continuă să stârnească reacții în presa internațională. Publicația germană Der Spiegel vorbește despre mafia lemnului din România și despre faptul… [citeste mai departe]

Cati bani va primi Simona Halep de la organizatorii Turneului din Shenzhen

Cati bani va primi Simona Halep de la organizatorii Turneului din Shenzhen

Simona Halep a fost eliminata din faza grupelor de la editia 2019 a Turneului Campioanelor, informeaza digisport.ro.Fostul lider mondial a inregistrat o victorie in fata Biancai Andreescu si doua esecuri cu Elina Svitolina si Karolina Pliskova in Grupa… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

#2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila says not entering runoff voting is out of the question

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila says not entering runoff voting is out of the question

(PSD) candidate running for president and dismissed stated on Sunday that, for her, the version of not entering the runoff voting doesn't exist, adding that "she is the only contestant of ," while the other candidates are his "disciplined soldiers" because they followed his orders "when he told them to vote for the censure motion."  "Not entering the runoff voting doesn't exist. It's out of the question because I am the only contestant of , because, I've seen that the others followed candidate Iohannis's…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM-designate: 225 votes for new Gov't; at least 9 other MPs who pledged to vote in favour

09:16, 28.10.2019 - Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said that 225 votes are ensured for the voting of the Government and there are commitments from at least nine MPs in this regard.  "There are 225 institutional votes of the political formations which announced their support. Today, still have voting commitments…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: This momentary alliance will break up soon

20:19, 12.10.2019 - Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila voiced her conviction that the parties that voted for the no-confidence motion that toppled her government will soon break up, because they have no joint program or vision to unite them.  "This momentary alliance will break up, because they…

PM Dancila asked if she would pardon Dragnea: It is out of the question

15:05, 07.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence.  Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President…

PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament

14:57, 07.10.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament.  "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough senators who take into…

Melescanu and Gorghiu in runoff voting for Senate President office

19:17, 10.09.2019 - The President of the Senate will be elected in the runoff voting between Teodor Melescanu and Alina Gorghiu, because none of the candidates received the majority of the votes of those present.Senator Teodor Melescanu (endorsed by the Social Democratic Party - PSD) had 67 votes "in favour,"…

Tariceanu: I notice Viorica Dancila's desperate struggle, regardless of subterfuges she has to come before Parliament

23:07, 01.09.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Sunday that he notices Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's "desperate struggle" who has come to promise to the ALDE MPs ministerial portfolios and the position of Senate president, included, and conveyed to the…

PM dancila: My belief is no-confidence motion will not pass; cannot replace government with nothing

14:54, 01.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n) acting chairperson, said on Sunday in Mamaia, Constanta County, that she believes the no-confidence motion against the Government will not pass because there are "people of good faith" in Parliament and there is no…

PM Dancila: Social and economic measures taken by PSD, European measures

14:44, 01.09.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) declared on Sunday, in Constanta, that Romania should also have equal opportunities with the Member States of the European Union, not just obligations, stressing that the measures with social-economic impact…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 7°C | 18°C
Iasi 10°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 18°C
Timisoara 15°C | 20°C
Constanta 14°C | 18°C
Brasov 10°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 286.628,40 13.172.652,40
II (5/6) 4 23.885,70 -
III (4/6) 250 382,17 -
IV (3/6) 5.271 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.521.868,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.267
EUR 4.7545
CHF 4.3217
GBP 5.5253
CAD 3.2411
XAU 207.193
JPY 3.9488
CNY 0.6062
AED 1.1618
AUD 2.9426
MDL 0.2432
BGN 2.4309

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec