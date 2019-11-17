2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoff

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 200 de percheziții în două săptămâni. Poliția și DIICOT au confiscat arme, droguri și bani

Pe parcursul ultimelor două săptămâni, Poliţia Română și D.I.I.C.O.T. au efectuat 186 de percheziții pentru destructurarea unor grupări de criminalitate organizată. Au fost indisponibilizate… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep se căsătorește cu Toni Iuruc. Când e programată nunta și câți copii vrea Simo

Simona Halep, 28 de ani, 4 WTA, s-a relaxat la Budapesta, înaintea reluării antrenamentelor pentru noul sezonul competițional. În 2020, Simona Halep are ca obiective câștigarea unui nou turneu de Mare Șlem,… [citeste mai departe]

Un celebru fotograf s-a stins din viata. A colaborat cu The Beatles si The Rolling Stones

Fotograful britanic Terry O 39;Neill, cunoscut in special datorita colaborarii cu formatiile The Beatles si The Rolling Stones, a decedat sambata, la varsta de 81 de ani, in urma unei indelungate suferinte, informeaza Press… [citeste mai departe]

Cioloş îşi doreşte o continuare a Alianţei USR-PLUS

Preşedintele PLUS, Dacian Cioloş, a declarat, duminică, la Cluj, că, în urma unei consultări interne, rezultă că cea mai mare parte a membrilor partidului său îşi doreşte o continuare a Alianţei USR-PLUS, dar şi mai multă coerenţă şi claritate. „88% din membrii partidului îşi doresc o continuare… [citeste mai departe]

Operaţiune de salvare pe Dunăre pentru un pescar căzut din barcă. Bărbatul a fost scos din apă în şoc hipotermic

Misiune de salvare contra-cronometru pe Dunăre pentru căutarea unui bărbat căzut din propria barcă. Aproximativ o oră au intervenit echipaje ale ISU Călăraşi şi… [citeste mai departe]

George Puşcaş, înainte de meciul cu Spania: Echipa naţională trebuie susţinută în orice moment şi în orice perioadă

Atacantul George Puşcaş spune că jucătorii tricolori trebuie să rămână optimişti că vor ajunge la Euro-2020, chiar dacă au ratat calificarea din preliminarii,… [citeste mai departe]

Român de 19 ani, mort într-un accident rutier din Italia. Mașina în care s-a aflat s-a răsturnat după impactul cu un alt autoturism

Un român de 19 ani a murit într-un accident rutier în Italia, care a avut loc sâmbătă pe o șosea în apropierea orașului Caravate… [citeste mai departe]

PRELIMINARII EURO 2020 // liveSCORE de la 16:00 » Luxemburg - Porugalia și Serbia - Ucraina sunt primele meciuri ale zilei

Azi, de la ora 16:00, continuă meciurile din preliminariile EURO 2020, urmând a se disputa 7 meciuri. Toate vor fi liveSCORE pe GSP.RO.  Luxemburg - Portugalia… [citeste mai departe]

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoff

President Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, namely on November 24 in the presidential election's runoff vote Viorica Dancila, on Sunday asserted in eastern Buzau, the Social-Democrats'… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de mii de cehi cer demisia premierului

Cehii marchează, în acest sfârşit de săptămână, 30 de ani de la Revoluţia de catifea. Sute de mii de oameni s-au întors în locul celei mai mari demonstraţii de atunci, însă cu problemele prezentului. Au cerut din nou demisia premierului. [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
can do but one good thing for Romania, namely on November 24 in the presidential election's runoff vote , on Sunday asserted in eastern Buzau, the Social-Democrats' candidate. "I think that Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, beyond holidays, beyond travels, beyond defiance, beyond arrogance, he can do one good thing for Romania: next Sunday vote ," the PSD Chair said at an electoral meeting.

She once again stressed that she is not afraid of the "threatening with the prosecutors" because she has nothing to…

