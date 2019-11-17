2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoff

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania: vote Dancila in runoffPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, namely on November 24 in the presidential election's runoff vote Viorica Dancila, on Sunday asserted in eastern Buzau, the Social-Democrats' candidate. "I think that Klaus Iohannis can do but one good thing for Romania, beyond holidays, beyond travels, beyond defiance, beyond arrogance, he can do one good thing for Romania: next Sunday vote Viorica Dancila," the PSD Chair said at an electoral meeting.
She once again stressed that she is not afraid of the "threatening with the prosecutors" because she has nothing to…
