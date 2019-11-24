182 notifications on possible problems related to electoral process, over 50pct do not check out

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A total of 96 complaints about possible vote-related offenses have been registered so far, but 32 thereof have not been confirmed by checks, spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Sunday."The complaints refer to the continuation of electoral propaganda, the…

- A number of 15,294 detainees exercised their voting rights on Sunday during the second round of the presidential elections, informs a press release of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP)."As a result of all the organizational measures having been ordered for ensuring the optimal…

- Un numar de 17 sesizari de posibile probleme in legatura cu procesul electoral au fost inregistrate pana in acest moment, insa din verificari a rezultat ca cinci dintre acestea nu se confirma, a anuntat, duminica, purtatorul de cuvant al MAI, Monica Dajbog, informeaza romania24.ro. “Au fost aplicate…

- Votul din țara a inceput fara probleme deosebite, fiind mobilizați peste 39.000 de angajați ai MAI care se vor asigura ca alegerile se desfașoara in condiții normale, a anunțat Monica Dajbog, reprezentantul MAI.„Avand in vedere experiența primului tur al alegerilor, astazi (duminica, n.r.),…

- Interior Minister Marcel Vela said the case file regarding the intervention of the gendarmes in the public protests of August 10 will be declassified this week. "It will be declassified this week and you will be updated on this action that will take place at MAI [Interior Ministry]. It is possible…

- A number of 146 notifications regarding electoral events have been registered since the opening of polling stations, but over 70 of them have not been confirmed, Monica Dajbog, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Sunday.Most reports of electoral incidents were…

- Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning. "There were no such serious incidents likely to affect…

- The electoral process of the presidential elections started at 07:00, without incidents, Interior Ministry (MAI) Spokesperson Monica Dajbog announced on Sunday. She presented in a press statement at the MAI headquarters the manner in which the presidential elections are conducted and the main rights…