182 notifications on possible problems related to electoral process, over 50pct do not check out

Actorul Mihai Călin: Viorica Dăncilă îmi face rău fizic. Să spunem că nu ne interesează politica este cea mai mare prostie

Actorul Mihai Călin a făcut câteva remarci, referindu-se la votul pentru alegerile prezidențiale, care se va încheia în curând, anunță  RFI.Călin… [citeste mai departe]

Stdenții au făcut coadă la secția de votare din Regie, cu doar o oră înainte de închiderea urnelor

A rămas mai puțin de o oră până la închiderea urnelor, iar studenții din Regie au ieșit să-și exercite dreptul de vot, anunță a1.ro.Conform unor imagini, numeroși studenți s-au așezat la coadă,… [citeste mai departe]

PREZIDENȚIALE 2019. Victor Ponta, mesaj după ce a votat: În 2024 sper să avem o ofertă mai bună

PREZIDENȚIALE 2019. Preşedintele Pro România, Victor Ponta, a declarat că, deşi e dezamăgit de ''oferta din acest an şi de modul în care s-au prezentat candidaţii'', şi-a exercitat dreptul de vot în… [citeste mai departe]

Diaspora votează masiv: Datele oficiale de prezenţă de la ora 19.00

Un număr de 862.124 de români au votat în străinătate până duminică la ora 19.00, în cel de-al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidențiale, potrivit datelor Biroului Electoral Central (BEC). Comparativ, în primul tur, până la aceeași oră, votaseră în Diaspora 615.889… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal cu focuri de ARMĂ într-o secție de vot din țară. Un bărbat a fost împușcat

Ziarul Unirea Scandal cu focuri de ARMĂ într-o secție de vot din țară. Un bărbat a fost împușcat Scandal cu focuri de ARMĂ într-o secție de vot din țară. Un bărbat a fost împușcat Un bărbat a fost împușcat de un polițist… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 turul 2: Studenții de la Universitatea din Alba Iulia au iesit la vot

Ziarul Unirea FOTO| ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 turul 2: Studenții de la Universitatea din Alba Iulia au iesit la vot Studentii de la Universitatea „1 Decembrie 1918”, Alba Iulia, s-au mobilizat… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedinta interimară a Boliviei, Jeanine Ańez, a promulgat legea ce prevede organizarea de noi alegeri, fără participarea fostului preşedinte Evo Morales

Preşedinta interimară a Boliviei, Jeanine Ańez, a promulgat, duminică, legea prin… [citeste mai departe]

O cântăreață a fost găsită moartă în locuinţa sa din Seul

Vedeta muzicii K-pop Goo Hara din Coreea de Sud a fost găsită moartă duminică, în casa ei din Seul, a anunţat poliţia, conform France Presse.A fost deschisă o anchetă pentru a se stabili cauzele decesului cântăreţei, care avea doar 28 de ani, potrivit poliţiei. [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri prezidențiale, turul doi UPDATE 5 Prezență la vot în creștere la Timișoara

Noul președinte al României este ales astăzi. Cel de-al doilea tur de scrutin al alegerilor prezidențiale are loc în aceleași secții de votare și circumscripții electorale și pe baza acelorași liste de alegători ca în primul… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri prezidențiale turul II. Prezența la vot pe fiecare comună din Argeș, la ora 19

Alegeri prezidențiale turul II. Prezența la vot pe fiecare comună din Argeș, la ora 19. La ora 19,00, prezența la vot la nivel național era de 47,12 %. Argeșul s-a aflat printre primele 5 județe, cu o prezență de 51,80%.… [citeste mai departe]


182 notifications on possible problems related to electoral process, over 50pct do not check out

Publicat:
A number of 182 notifications regarding possible problems in relation to the electoral process in the runoff of presidential elections have been registered up to now, but the verifications showed that more than 50pct of these do not check out, 's spokesperson said on Sunday.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#2019PresidentialElection/ 96 complaints regarding vote-related offenses, 32 thereof not confirmed

16:56, 24.11.2019 - A total of 96 complaints about possible vote-related offenses have been registered so far, but 32 thereof have not been confirmed by checks, spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Sunday."The complaints refer to the continuation of electoral propaganda, the…

#2019PresidentialElection/ 15,294 detainees vote in Sunday's elections

16:56, 24.11.2019 - A number of 15,294 detainees exercised their voting rights on Sunday during the second round of the presidential elections, informs a press release of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP)."As a result of all the organizational measures having been ordered for ensuring the optimal…

Ministerul de Interne: Au fost inregistrate 17 sesizari de posibile probleme privind procesul electoral. 5 nu se confirma

15:23, 24.11.2019 - Un numar de 17 sesizari de posibile probleme in legatura cu procesul electoral au fost inregistrate pana in acest moment, insa din verificari a rezultat ca cinci dintre acestea nu se confirma, a anuntat, duminica, purtatorul de cuvant al MAI, Monica Dajbog, informeaza romania24.ro.  “Au fost aplicate…

Ministerul de Interne da asigurari ca procesul electoral a inceput fara probleme deosebite! Au fost mobilizați 39.000 de angajați ai MAI

09:06, 24.11.2019 - Votul din țara a inceput fara probleme deosebite, fiind mobilizați peste 39.000 de angajați ai MAI care se vor asigura ca alegerile se desfașoara in condiții normale, a anunțat Monica Dajbog, reprezentantul MAI.„Avand in vedere experiența primului tur al alegerilor, astazi (duminica, n.r.),…

Case file on gendarmes' intervention of August 10 to be declassified this week

10:42, 13.11.2019 - Interior Minister Marcel Vela said the case file regarding the intervention of the gendarmes in the public protests of August 10 will be declassified this week.  "It will be declassified this week and you will be updated on this action that will take place at MAI [Interior Ministry]. It is possible…

#2019PresidentialElection/ 146 electoral incidents reported since start of voting, over 70 unconfirmed

20:45, 10.11.2019 - A number of 146 notifications regarding electoral events have been registered since the opening of polling stations, but over 70 of them have not been confirmed, Monica Dajbog, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Sunday.Most reports of electoral incidents were…

MAI: 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents since opening of polling stations

13:28, 10.11.2019 - Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MAI) Monica Dajbok informed on Sunday that the authorities received 17 notifications about possible electoral incidents recorded at national level since the opening of the polling stations this morning.  "There were no such serious incidents likely to affect…

MAI: Electoral process starts without incidents

09:34, 10.11.2019 - The electoral process of the presidential elections started at 07:00, without incidents, Interior Ministry (MAI) Spokesperson Monica Dajbog announced on Sunday.  She presented in a press statement at the MAI headquarters the manner in which the presidential elections are conducted and the main rights…


