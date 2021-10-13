14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeds 15 per 1,000 population

14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeds 15 per 1,000 populationPublicat:
The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City on Wednesday exceeded 15.1 cases per 1,000 population, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One day previously, the rate was 14.71.
On September 13, the 14-day COVID-19 notification rate was 1.52 per 1,000 population, according to the DSP website.
