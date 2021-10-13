14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeds 15 per 1,000 population

Stiri Recomandate

CM 2022 - Jucătorii de la cluburile europene vor fi eliberaţi doar cu o săptămână înaintea turneului final

CM 2022 - Jucătorii de la cluburile europene vor fi eliberaţi doar cu o săptămână înaintea turneului final

Jucătorii de la cluburile europene de fotbal vor fi eliberaţi la echipele lor naţionale doar cu o săptămână înainte de startul Cupei Mondiale 2022 din Qatar, conform ziarului… [citeste mai departe]

Oraşul Gura Humorului are propriul Ghid Turistic

Oraşul Gura Humorului are propriul Ghid Turistic

Duminică, 10 octombrie, în cadrul ediţiei cu numărul 41 a Festivalului internaţional de film, diaporamă şi fotografie „Toamnă la Voroneţ", Muzeul Obiceiurilor Populare din Bucovina din Gura Humorului a găzduit lansarea volumului „Ghidul tău la Gura Humorului".„Ghidul ... [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reacționat fiica lui Irinel Columbeanu când a aflat că tatăl ei a fost internat: „I-am arătat spitalul și asistentele îmbrăcate în costume de protecție”

Cum a reacționat fiica lui Irinel Columbeanu când a aflat că tatăl ei a fost internat: „I-am arătat spitalul și asistentele îmbrăcate în costume de protecție”

Irinel Columbeanu a ajuns la spital în urmă cu aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Florian Bodog: ”Situația este dezastruoasă! Guvernele Orban și Cîțu nu au făcut NIMIC pentru a pregăti valul 4”

Florian Bodog: ”Situația este dezastruoasă! Guvernele Orban și Cîțu nu au făcut NIMIC pentru a pregăti valul 4”

Senatorul PSD, Florian Bodog, spune că situația din România în contextul valului 4 al pandemiei este una dezastruoasă, din cauză că guvernele Cîțu și Orban… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă văduva lui Cristian Țopescu, la 3 ani de la moartea comentatorului. Salariul este unul important

Cu ce se ocupă văduva lui Cristian Țopescu, la 3 ani de la moartea comentatorului. Salariul este unul important

Au trecut deja 3 ani de zile de când Cristian Țopescu a trecut la cele sfinte, iar văduva lui a trebuit să se obișnuiască singură, fără omul care i-a fost partener de viață… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul Irinel Cîrstea, exclus din USR Buzău! Își poate pierde mandatul de ales municipal

Consilierul Irinel Cîrstea, exclus din USR Buzău! Își poate pierde mandatul de ales municipal

Consilierul municipal Irinel Cîrstea a fost exclus din USR Buzău, în urma unei decizii a Biroului Județean al formațiunii. Motivul invocat de cei care au propus excluderea este legat de sprijinul public pe… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara are cele mai mici chirii la apartamente dintre marile orașe

Timișoara are cele mai mici chirii la apartamente dintre marile orașe

Unul dintre puținele efecte… bune ale pandemiei a fost menținerea nivelului chiriilor la un nivel similar, fără a se înregistra creșteri spectaculoase, arată un studiu realizat de o companie de specialitate prezentă pe piața românească. Dintre marile orașe,… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca, în topul celor mai „SMART” orașe din România. A DEPĂȘIT Bucureștiul

Cluj-Napoca, în topul celor mai „SMART” orașe din România. A DEPĂȘIT Bucureștiul

Potrivit zf.ro, la sfârșitul lunii iunie 2021, au fost identificate 860 de iniţiative smart city aflate în stadiul de proiect, în curs de implementare sau deja finalizate, în 124 de oraşe mari, medii… [citeste mai departe]

Sesiune suplimentară dedicată candidaților infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 sau care se ...

Sesiune suplimentară dedicată candidaților infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 sau care se ...

Ministerul Educației a aprobat organizarea unei sesiuni suplimentare dedicată candidaților infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 sau care se află în carantină, candidați înscriși la concursul pentru ocuparea unui post… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziţie de tunuri pentru Teatrul de Vară

Expoziţie de tunuri pentru Teatrul de Vară

REŞIŢA – 12 tunuri de la Arsenal, fabrica noastră de tunuri, ar putea străjui scările spre Teatrul de Vară. Atât teatrul, cât şi scările spre acesta, ar putea intra în reabilitare în curând, licitaţia fiind în derulare! „Am scos la licitaţie un proiect pentru reabilitarea Teatrului de Vară şi toată porţiunea pe… [citeste mai departe]


14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeds 15 per 1,000 population

Publicat:
14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeds 15 per 1,000 population

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City on Wednesday exceeded 15.1 cases per 1,000 population, according to the website of the (DSP). One day previously, the rate was 14.71.
13, the 14-day COVID-19 notification rate was 1.52 per 1,000 population, according to the DSP website.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest over 14 per thousand inhabitans

12:20, 11.10.2021 - The COVID-19 incidence rate for 14 days has reached 14.2 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). Yesterday, the incidence rate was 13.6 per cent. On September 11, the incidence rate in Bucharest was 1.37 per thousand, according…

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate tops 13 cases per thousand population

15:11, 10.10.2021 - Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate hit on Sunday 13.6 cases per thousand population, whereas one day earlier it was 12.65, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One month ago, on September 10, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 1.33 per thousand population,…

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate tops 12 cases per thousand population

11:00, 08.10.2021 - Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate hit on Friday 12.24 cases per thousand population, whereas one day earlier it was 11.49, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One month ago, on September 8, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 1.14 per thousand population,…

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate tops 11 cases per thousand population

11:31, 07.10.2021 - Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate hit on Thursday 11.49 cases per thousand population, whereas one day earlier it was 10.93, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One month ago, on September 7, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 1.14 per thousand population,…

DSP Bucharest: COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 6 per thousand inhabitans

11:05, 29.09.2021 - The cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated for 14 days reached, on Wednesday, 6.33 per thousand inhabitants in the Capital City, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Bucharest. One day ago, it was 5.57. One month ago, on August 29, the incidence of COVID-19…

Bucharest Public Health Directorate: The incidence of COVID-19 reached 4.95 per thousand inhabitants

16:35, 27.09.2021 - The cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days reached 4.95 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Monday, according to the website of the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (DSP). The day before, it was 4.35. One month ago, on August 27, the incidence of COVID in…

Bucharest enters red zone, with most new cases of COVID-19

16:10, 22.09.2021 - The most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared with the previous report, have been registered in Bucharest - 1,044 and in the counties of Timis - 389, Cluj - 321, Constanta - 313, Ilfov - 307, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. The least COVID-19 new cases were registered…

COVID-19 death toll rises by 17 to 34,471 in last 24hrs

14:50, 26.08.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 17 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Furthermore, one death from before the reference period was also reported - a man from Bucharest, deceased in July. According to GCS,…


