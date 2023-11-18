0-metre Christmas tree to adorn Bucharest City at Constitutiei Square Bucharest City General Mayor Nicusor Dan has announced that the installation of a tall Christmas tree in Constitutiei Square has begun, Agerpres reports. The tree will be 30 metre high and "the most spectacular one" at a Christmas market in Romania, according to a social media post of the mayor. The artificial Christmas tree on a metal structure will be covered in real fir twigs decorated with globes, golden stars and garlands. "The 30-metre-tall tree is being erected in Constitutiei Square, where the biggest Christmas market in Bucharest will take place. There will also be two musical areas… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

