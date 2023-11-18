0-metre Christmas tree to adorn Bucharest City at Constitutiei Square

Stiri Recomandate

Ce nu a spus niciun politician! Alina Gorghiu dezvăluie: E singura certitudine politică a PNL pentru 2024

Senatorul Alina Gorghiu, ministru al Justiţiei şi preşedinte al PNL Argeş, a declarat, sâmbătă, la Câmpulung, că este prima vizită a conducerii PNL în acest judeţ de când ea a preluat funcţia… [citeste mai departe]

Dezbatere Comunitară despre Criza Energetică la Colegiul Național „Mihai Viteazul”

???? ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????ă ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????ă ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????ț????????????????????… [citeste mai departe]

Adevăratul vinovat pentru suspendarea Simonei Halep! Scandalul este uriaş. Dezvăluiri incredibile din interior

Adevăratul vinovat pentru suspendarea Simonei Halep! Scandalul este uriaş după ultimele dezvăluiri. Vezi AICI cine este adevăratul vinovat pentru suspendarea Simonei Halep...… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetatorii de la Sibiu gafează iar: Ținute la secret, numele suspecților au fost făcute publice de un judiciarist

Anchetatorii din Sibiu se fac iar de rușine! După ce au reținut un bărbat care nu avea nicio legătură cu crimele și mai apoi l-au eliberat, anchetatorii țin secrete… [citeste mai departe]

Șapte zile în lumea poveștilor

REȘIȚA – A șasea ediție a festivalului de teatru pentru copii are loc în perioada 19-25 noiembrie. Este vorba despre Festivalul „Lumea poveștilor”, care duminică, de la ora 17, programează la Palatul Cultural spectacolul de deschidere, „Hocus Pocus” (foto), al Teatrului Anton Pann din Râmnicu Vâlcea! Managerul Teatrului de Vest, Florin… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va înlocui Eurovision cu Intervision, pentru a promova diversitatea culturală într-o lume multipolară

Rusia va crea un festival de muzică similar Eurovision şi îl va numi Intervision, după chipul şi asemănarea unui concurs care exista în vremea Uniunii Sovietice, au informat vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu în Apostolache. O casă s-a făcut scrum

Am fost anunțați prin apel la numărul unic pentru apeluri de urgență 112 privind producerea unui incendiu la o locuință din comuna Apostolache, sat Buzota. În cel mai scurt timp, la locul indicat s-au deplasat 2 autospeciale de stingere și un echipaj SMURD, iar la sosirea acestora incendiul se manifesta… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierul bârlădean mort la Iași a salvat multe vieți, familia donând organele! Medicii din Iași sunt impresionați de gest!

DRUM LIN SPRE CER!… Bârlădeanul Florin Burghelea, maior și pompier militar în cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență (ISU) Vaslui,… [citeste mai departe]

După 30 de ani de stat în Rusia, doi soți cu origini românești s-au luptat cu statul român ca să primească azil politic. „Ne durea inima și nu puteam spune nimănui”

Doi soți din familii de români, născuți în Cernăuți,… [citeste mai departe]

Iarna și-a intrat în drepturi la Cluj! Pompierii au intervenit pentru a înlătura arborii căzuți pe drumuri - FOTO

În zonele de munte din Cluj a nins în ultimele zile, astfel mai mulți copaci și crengi s-au rupt, fiind nevoie de intervenția pompierilor pentru a elimina arborii… [citeste mai departe]


0-metre Christmas tree to adorn Bucharest City at Constitutiei Square

Publicat:
Bucharest City General Mayor Nicusor Dan has announced that the installation of a tall Christmas tree in has begun, Agerpres reports.

The tree will be 30 metre high and "the most spectacular one" at a Christmas market in Romania, according to a social media post of the mayor. The artificial Christmas tree on a metal structure will be covered in real fir twigs decorated with globes, golden stars and garlands. "The 30-metre-tall tree is being erected in , where the biggest Christmas market in Bucharest will take place. There will also be two musical areas…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



