Senator Tariceanu on GRECO report: Same experts had nothing to say on secret protocols

Lezeu, ultima lovitură dată de Unirea Sântana

Luni, la reunirea lotului, au fost prezenți nu mai puțin de 24 de jucători, noutățile „sărind în ochi”. În primul rând, e vorba de fostul jucător al Crișului, Casian Maghici, dar și de fostul portar al pecicanilor, Florin Rusu. Alături de ei au fost transferați Băd și Gherghel de la Victoria Zăbrani. Dar,… [citeste mai departe]

„Aleg cariera IT”. Iulia Mazilu: „Un job trebuie să-ți ofere aripi pentru ca tu să-ți urmezi aspirațiile. IT-ul îți asigură această posibilitate”

Cu o diplomă de licență în Jurnalism, Iulia Mazilu a sfidat toate stereotipurile,… [citeste mai departe]

Se oprește apa pe Calea Făgărașului în această noapte

După ora 22.00, se va opri apa pe Calea Făgărașului nr.1-19 și la benzinăria Petrom pentru lucrări de modernizare a rețelelor de apă. Mai precis, va fi cuplată conducta de pe strada Pictor Andreescu la conducta de distribuție din Calea Făgărașului. Deoarece traficul este foarte intens… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Protest în fața Parlamentului: Câțiva manifestanți au anunțat greva foamei și cer demisia lui Igor Dodon

Câteva persoane s-au adunat în fața Parlamentului și cer demisia președintelui Igor Dodon. Manifestanții au anunțat greva foamei și cer ca „Parlamentul și Procuratura… [citeste mai departe]

Sentinţa care decide viitorul fetiţei din Caraş-Severin disputată de două familii a rămas în pronunţare. Cine a intervenit în proces

Marţi, la Curtea de Apel din Timişoara s-a judecat apelul în procesul de adopţie pentru fetiţa de şapte ani, din Bocşa,… [citeste mai departe]

Filme și documentare, în avanpremieră la Timișoara, la Ceau, Cinema!

„Arest” al lui Andrei Cohn şi „Superhombre”, documentarul despre alpinistul timișorean Horia Colibăşanu, vor apărea în avanpremieră la Timişoara, la Ceau, Cinema! Mult așteptatul festival aduce la Timișoara avanpremiere românești şi proiecții speciale. [citeste mai departe]

SNTFC CFR Calatori cumpara extinctoare (document)

SNTFC CFR Calatori SA Constanta a incheiat un contract de frunizare extinctoare cu societatea Eurosting AAW Industry. Valoarea totala a achizitiei, fara TVA, este de 4.078 lei.Descrierea contractuluiAchizitie de stingatoare TIP SM9, P50, P100. Clauze contractual obligatorii : livrarea produselor se face… [citeste mai departe]

Livrările Volkswagen au scăzut în prima parte a anului: “Ne așteptăm la un al doilea ...

În prima jumătate a anului, Volkswagen a livrat puțin sub 3 milioane de unități la nivel global, în scădere cu 4% față de perioada corespunzătoare din 2018. Rezultatul a fost pe măsura așteptărilor nemților, care… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci produse de unică folosință trebuie scoase rapid de pe rafturile magazinelor. Anunțul Ministerului Mediului

Autorităţile de mediu vor trebui să elaboreze, împreună cu producătorii de produse din plastic de unică folosinţă, o strategie pentru a reuşi implementarea Directivei europene… [citeste mai departe]

Jean-Claude Juncker îi va audia pe candidaţii propuşi de România şi Estonia pentru posturile vacante de comisari europeni

Juncker va audia candidaţii propuşi de România şi Estonia pentru posturile de comisar european deţinute de Corina Creţu şi Andrus Ansip”Preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]


Senator Tariceanu on GRECO report: Same experts had nothing to say on secret protocols

Publicat:
Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) experts have had nothing to comment on recent revelations, including secret protocols or court files on order, Chairman of the and national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday.

"The GRECO Report on Romania was published on http://www.just.ro/ or, more precisely, the opinion of foreign experts on justice in Romania was published. The same experts who had nothing to say on the revelations of late (see secret protocols, court files on order, unsubstantiated sentencing, illegal…

