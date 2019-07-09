Senator Tariceanu on GRECO report: Same experts had nothing to say on secret protocols

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that until the voting on the censure motion, the individual negotiations with the MPs in power continue and he conveyed to the deputies and senators of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu requested on Monday that the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) act for the "emergency" declassification of "the secret protocols between SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service] -DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate]-courts"…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that no less than 90 files were closed during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU and added that he would like to see public recognition of this from the leaders of other states. "Romania…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu argues that due to the lack of "control and balance" mechanisms, untrained people and with "a mentality of communist prosecutors" were placed in key positions in Justice."The lack of…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Saturday communicated to the organizations of the party he leads to urge citizens not to take the ballots for the referendum, as that is tantamount to turnout at the polls.''Warning!…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives seem to have made a "political creed" of denigrating Romania in the European Parliament, damaging the country, the citizens and Romania's…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the referendum is just a "diversion" by which the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, tries to "steal the start for the presidential election campaign"."This attitude of the president…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Thursday that he is ready to assume his candidacy for the Presidential office, adding that a decision in the governing coalition will be made after the elections to the European Parliament and after an analysis…