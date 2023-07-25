Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance

Stiri Recomandate

Peste trei sferturi dintre profesori au obținut medii peste 8 la definitivat

Peste trei sferturi dintre profesori au obţinut medii peste 8 la proba scrisă din cadrul examenului naţional pentru definitivat în învăţământul preuniversitar, media luând în calcul, pe lângă nota la proba scrisă, care are o pondere de 70% din media… [citeste mai departe]

Galatasaray a primit o nouă ofertă pentru Olimpiu Moruțan

Olimpiu Moruțan (24 de ani) a impresionat după revenirea la Galatasaray, iar staff-ul turcilor intenționează să îl păstreze pe român din noul sezon. Cu toate acestea, Galatasaray nu ar refuza un transfer al lui Moruțan, în cazul în care oferta ar fi una pe placul clubului.Zilele… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 700.000 de români au folosit anul trecut o asigurare voluntară de sănătate

Circa 677.000 de români au beneficiat anul trecut de servicii medicale acoperite de asigurările voluntare de sănătate. Astfel, în medie, fiecare persoană asigurată a utilizat în 2022 cel puțin o dată polița de sănătate încheiată… [citeste mai departe]

Ce produse de machiaj folosește Jennifer Lopez

Ce produse de machiaj folosește Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez este un model de urmat nu doar la capitolul stil de viață sănătos, ci și atunci când vine vorba despre îngrijirea tenului, a unghiilor sau despre machiaj. Vedeta are o rutină de beauty de la care nu se abate și produse preferate pe care le folosește… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua în care canicula ia sfârșit în România: vremea se răcește / anunțul ANM

Temperaturile extreme de peste 40 de grade Celsius şi disconfortul termic accentuat sunt principalele caracteristici ale vremii în primele zile din această săptămână, însă după data de 27 iulie se va intra într-un proces de răcire la… [citeste mai departe]

„E o alegere sigură”. Facultatea din România care intră în topul preferințelor tinerilor

Record de tineri care vor să se specializeze în domeniul agriculturii și industriei alimentare, la Iași. Universitatea de Științele Vieții a încheiat perioada de admitere cu cel mai mare număr de candidați… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr DROGAT la volan, pe străzile din Teiuș: Șofer de 24 de ani, din Aiud, prins sub influența substanțelor psihoactive

Tânăr DROGAT la volan, pe străzile din Teiuș: Șofer de 24 de ani, din Aiud, prins sub influența substanțelor psihoactive Tânăr DROGAT la volan, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii mai multor străzi din Cugir vor rămâne fără apă potabilă

SC APA CTTA SA ALBA-SUCURSALA AIUD anunta in data de 26.07.2023 intre orele 07.00-15.00 , se vor efectua lucrari de cuplare a retelei de alimentare cu apa potabila in orasul Cugir, astfel se va opri furnizarea cu apa pe urmatoarele strazi:– Libertatii,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia intenționează să reducă discountul pentru exporturile de petrol până la 20 de dolari pe baril

Ministerul rus de Finanţe intenţionează să reducă diferenţa de preţ (discountul) la calculul taxelor pentru exporturile de petrol rusesc până la 20 de dolari per baril, de la 25 de dolari per… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism răsturnat pe marginea barajului Siriu

La ora difuzării acestei știri, traficul se desfășoară dirijat pe DN10, în localitatea Siriu, după ce un autoturism s-ar fi răsturnat chiar pe marginea barajului. Din primele date, în eveniment ar fi implicat un singur autoturism, care s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile. Tot la această oră, traficul… [citeste mai departe]


Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance

Publicat:
Operators carrying out maintenance at Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have switched the shutdown mode of two reactors, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant, located on the war’s front-line, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Europe’s largest nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in March 2022. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling around […] The post Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes shutdown transition for maintenance appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Hungarian farm minister to visit Turkey for talks on Black Sea grain deal

09:45, 11.07.2023 - Hungary’s farm minister will go to Turkey on Tuesday for talks with his Turkish counterpart about extending the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, the minister said on Facebook, according to Reuters. The deal is due to expire next week. Moscow has said it sees no grounds…

Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

11:10, 07.07.2023 - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will join NATO leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday to remind an alliance focused on Ukraine to pay heed to Chinese and Russian activity in Asia, which Japan sees as a threat to global security, according to Reuters. Kishida’s second visit to a North Atlantic Treaty…

Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

14:55, 14.06.2023 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine plant

08:25, 12.06.2023 - The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Sunday that it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors, according to Reuters. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi,…

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…

Russia-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine cut off from power grid

11:35, 22.05.2023 - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been cut off from its external power supply and is relying on emergency generators to cool nuclear fuel and prevent a disaster, according to Reuters. Each side blamed the other for the power outage on Monday. A Russia-installed…

Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

11:20, 10.05.2023 - The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports, according to Reuters. There were no inbound or outbound inspections of…

More than 1,600 evacuated from Zaporizhzhia nuclear-plant areas

10:10, 08.05.2023 - A Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said late on Sunday that some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Reuters. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog…


