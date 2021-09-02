Stiri Recomandate

Seism cu magnitudinea de 4 în centrul Greciei, resimţit la Atena

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 4 s-a produs joi dimineaţă în apropierea oraşului Teba din centrul Greciei, seismul fiind resimţit în capitala ţării, a anunţat Institutul de Geodinamică din Atena, citat de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

SERVOPLUS Șintereag: Stația ITP, deschisă până la orele 20.00, de luni până vineri

Servoplus Șintereag oferă servicii ITP pentru toate categoriile de autovehicule, remorci și semiremorci, inclusiv cele agabaritice, atât în zilele de lucru, dar și sâmbăta. Când deții un vehicul și vrei ca acesta să îți ofere… [citeste mai departe]

Merită investiția în izolarea casei cu spumă poliuretanică?

Izolarea casei reprezintă o lucrare de o importanță ce nu poate fi contestată. Drept urmare facem o investiție destul de consistentă atunci când alegem să izolăm locuința. În acest caz, presiunea poate fi foarte mare. Iar asta deoarece îți vei dori să faci doar cele mai bune… [citeste mai departe]

Impact violent între două mașini, lângă Ileanda. O persoană încarcerată

Joi, în jurul orei 09.30, Garda Ileanda a fost solicitată să intervină la un eveniment rutier, în localitatea Glod, în care au fost implicate două autovehicule. În urma incidentului, două persoane au fost rănite, una fiind încarcerată la sosirea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce preferințe culinare au avut românii în această vară

Pandemia a schimbat comportamentul de consum al românilor, aceștia dorindu-și să servească în continuare masa ca la restaurant, dar în intimitatea casei sau la birou. Este unul dintre factorii care au contribuit la creșterea comenzilor pentru Yellow.Menu, restaurant virtual, care livrează… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați prinși la pescuit ilegal în apele lacului Beleu. Ce riscă făptașii

Doi locuitori ai satului Slobozia Mare, raionul Cahul, au fost observați de oamenii legii în timp de pescuiau cu plase pe lacul Beleu. Mai mult, aceștia erau cu o motocicletă fără număr de înmatriculare și actele necesare. [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 500 de persoane au fost imunizate în ultima săptămână în judeţul Harghita

Un număr de 494 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti COVID-19 cu prima doză, în ultima săptămână, în judeţul Harghita, în vreme ce rata de vaccinare cu schema completă este de 22,07%, a informat azi Instituţia Prefectului. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Băimărean de 56 de ani, identificat beat la volanul unui autoturism. S-a ales cu dosar penal

Azi-noapte, în jurul orei 01.00, polițiștii din Baia Mare au oprit pentru control un autoturism pe bulevardul Unirii, la volanul căruia au identificat un bărbat de 56 de ani din municipiu. Polițiștii l-au testat… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Florin Citu doreste ca acest an scolar sa se desfasoare cu prezenta fizica la ore

Premierul Florin Citu a declarat, astazi, ca isi doreste foarte mult ca acest an scolar sa se desfasoare cu prezenta fizica la ore.Declaratiile au fost facute in cadrul unei videoconferinte cu prefectii si cu reprezentantii… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu le cere prefecților să se pregătească pentru iarnă: Nu accept nicio scuză

Premierul Florin Cîțu le cere prefecților să se pregătească pentru sezonul rece: „Nu există o scuză să spunem că nu am știut, că ne-a luat prin surprindere”. „Nu accept în acest an nicio scuză.... [citeste mai departe]


WhatsApp has been fined €225mln for breaching EU privacy rules

Publicat:
-owned messaging service, WhatsApp has been fined a record E225mln by Ireland’s data watchdog for breaching EU data privacy rules, according to CNBC.  Ireland’s  said Thursday that WhatsApp did not tell citizens in the enough about what it does with their data. The regulator said WhatsApp failed to tell Europeans how […] The post WhatsApp has been fined E225mln for breaching EU privacy rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU urged to set up a European rapid reaction force

14:25, 02.09.2021 - Two senior European Union officials urged the bloc’s governments on Thursday to set up a rapidly deployable military force to intervene around the world, saying the crisis in Afghanistan would provide the catalyst to end years of inaction, according to Reuters. The EU’s top diplomat and its military…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

Covid: China rejects WHO plan for second phase of virus origin probe

13:55, 22.07.2021 - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said, according to Reuters. The WHO this month proposed a…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

Facebook’s EU privacy watchdog urged to probe data sharing

13:40, 15.07.2021 - Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes

11:30, 12.07.2021 - The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities on Monday against WhatsApp for multiple breaches of EU consumer rights by unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policy terms. The terms…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…


