- As many as 7,589 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 65,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. As of Monday, 1,718,726…

- A number of 20,249 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of whom 459 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. According to the quoted source, 1,881 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 35 are children. In Romania, 149,355…

- Noul jucator pe piața vaccinurilor anti-Covid din Europa – Novavax – a solicitat autorizarea vaccinului sau anti-COVID in Marea Britanie, dupa ce a finalizat testele. Cererea de autorizare a vaccinului anti-Covid se bazeaza pe datele dintr-un studiu in faza avansata care a implicat 15.000 de voluntari…

- As many as 61,836 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 24,800 represent the first dose and 3,074 - the second dose, and 33,962 the third dose according to a report issued on Friday by the National Coordinating…

- As many as 9,476 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, among them 255 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,116 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 16 are children. In…

- Ei bine, dupa ce a fost aprobata legea prin care certificatul verde va fi obligatoriu in anumite contexte, populația nevaccinata s-a simțit revoltata, argumentand ca este o forma de discriminare. In urma cu scurt timp, Raed Arafat a vorbit despre obligativitatea acestei masuri.

- Calin Fusu, actionar majoritar al Neogen, preia de la 1 octombrie functia de director general al Vivre Deco. ”BestJobs, una dintre cele mai importante companii din domeniul recrutarii online din Romania, anunta numirea lui Andrei Frunza in pozitia de chief executive officer. Noul CEO va coordona strategia…

- A number of 10,503 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,658 represent the first dose and 2,845 the second dose, according to report sent on Wednesday by the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…