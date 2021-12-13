Stiri Recomandate

Fum alb în coaliție: s-a agreat modul în care vor fi împărțite funcțiile de prefect

Prim-vicepreședintele PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, a explicat faptul că în cadrul ședinței coaliției de guvernare, care va avea loc astăzi, vor fi împărțite inclusiv funcțiile de prefect. Principiul general va fi: cine are președintele… [citeste mai departe]

ASFOR, parte a proiectului internațional SILVANUS, de gestionare a incendiilor de pădure și ...

Comunicațiile fără fir vor fi utilizate în gestionarea vehiculelor aeriene fără pilot și a unor roboți la sol pentru coordonarea răspunsului în caz de incendiuAsociația Forestierilor din România a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Muniție neexplodată la Generală 7

REȘIȚA – Pirotehniștii ISU Semenic au fost chemați în această dimineață pentru a interveni în cazul unei bombe descoperite în curtea școlii reșițene! La fața locului s-a deplasat imediat echipa pirotehnică de la Detașamentul de Pompieri Reșița, care a constatat că era vorba de o bombă aruncător de 120 mm, cel mai probabil rămasă… [citeste mai departe]

„Alegeri” fără surprize la Tiraspol: Krasnoselski, reales lider pentru un nou mandat

Vadim Krasnoselski va conduce regiunea transnistreană pentru încă 5 ani. În cadrul scrutinului de ieri, care nu a fost recunoscut de autoritățile de la Chișinău, acesta a obținut 79,4% din voturi. [citeste mai departe]

Situaţia vaccinării în România pe localităţi. Cel mai mare procent este de 62,91% HARTĂ

Institutul Naţional de Sănătate Publică a publicat datele privind vaccinarea anti-COVID în România, până la data de 5 decembrie. Cel mai mare procent de imunizare este de 62,91% şi se regăseşte în comuna Dumbrăviţa,… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Galati: Comunicat verificari COVID 19

Nr. 894130 din 13 decembrie 2021 VERIFICARI SI CONTROALE PENTRU PREVENIREA SI COMBATEREA EFECTELOR PANDEMIEI DE COVID 19 In perioada 10 ndash; 12decembrie 2021, politistii galateni au continuat actiunile de informare, prevenire si combatere a raspandirii pandemiei de COVID 19. Astfel, au fost organizate actiuni in teren,… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă își neglijează partidul, avertizează un lider PNL

Premierul Ciucă își neglijează partidul, avertizează un lider PNL din București. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă ar trebui „să fie atent la PNL”, a declarat Ciprian Ciucu, președintele filialei PNL București și primar al Sectorului 6. Ciucu a lansat acest îndemn într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Claudiu Năsui: Reparația țevilor prin care circulă apa caldă în București se va termina în 89 de ani

Claudiu Năsui spune că reparația țevilor prin care circulă apa caldă în Capitală se va termina în mai mult de 89 de ani, în ritmul actual. „Soluția este să nu mai fim forțați să stăm într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Vali Boghean Band, oferit gratuit de Consiliul Județean. Cum poți obține invitație la spectacolul din 17 decembrie

Cu ocazia sărbătorilor de iarnă, Consiliul Județean Buzău va organiza  un spectacol gratuit susținut de „Vali Boghean Band“. Vali Boghean este unul… [citeste mai departe]

Laurențiu Reghecampf îi dă replica Anamariei Prodan. Ce spune despre avere și băiatul său: „A fost introdusă în luna august o acțiune de divorț și partaj”

După ce Anamaria Prodan l-a atacat pe Laurențiu Reghecampf și… [citeste mai departe]


Videoconferinţa News.ro “HR în vreme de Covid”: Cum a schimbat pandemia piaţa muncii şi tendinţe pentru 2022

Publicat:

Videoconferinta va fi transmisa live, de la ora 10.00, de televiziunea , pe pagina  si pe pagina de , fiind invitati sa ia cuvantul Marius Budai – Ministrul Muncii si Solidaritatii Sociale, Simona Popovici – General Manager Human Resources & Health, Safety and Environment, Renault Group Romania, Lucia Bradean Iliescu – Country HR Manager, Continental Romania, Mihai Zant – Executive Coach si Partener Co-fondator, Humanistic si .ro, People & , , , , – CEO, BestJobs,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe money.ro…  

Sursa articol: money.ro


Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7,589; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 65,000

13:25, 09.11.2021 - As many as 7,589 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 65,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. As of Monday, 1,718,726…

GCS: 1,881 patients with COVID-19 in ICU; 35 are children

14:16, 28.10.2021 - A number of 20,249 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of whom 459 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. According to the quoted source, 1,881 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 35 are children. In Romania, 149,355…

Un nou vaccin anti-Covid pe piața – are o eficacitate uimitoare!

12:05, 28.10.2021 - Noul jucator pe piața vaccinurilor anti-Covid din Europa – Novavax – a solicitat autorizarea vaccinului sau anti-COVID in Marea Britanie, dupa ce a finalizat testele. Cererea de autorizare a vaccinului anti-Covid se bazeaza pe datele dintr-un studiu in faza avansata care a implicat 15.000 de voluntari…

61,836 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

18:51, 01.10.2021 - As many as 61,836 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 24,800 represent the first dose and 3,074 - the second dose, and 33,962 the third dose according to a report issued on Friday by the National Coordinating…

1,116 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of whom 16 children

14:40, 24.09.2021 - As many as 9,476 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, among them 255 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. According to the cited source, 1,116 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 16 are children. In…

Raed Arafat, despre obligativitatea certificatului COVID-19: "Nu putem vorbi de discriminare"

17:10, 18.09.2021 - Ei bine, dupa ce a fost aprobata legea prin care certificatul verde va fi obligatoriu in anumite contexte, populația nevaccinata s-a simțit revoltata, argumentand ca este o forma de discriminare. In urma cu scurt timp, Raed Arafat a vorbit despre obligativitatea acestei masuri.

Noul CEO al platformei de recrutare online BestJobs este Andrei Frunza

12:15, 16.09.2021 - Calin Fusu, actionar majoritar al Neogen, preia de la 1 octombrie functia de director general al Vivre Deco. ”BestJobs, una dintre cele mai importante companii din domeniul recrutarii online din Romania, anunta numirea lui Andrei Frunza in pozitia de chief executive officer. Noul CEO va coordona strategia…

CNCAV: 10,503 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

19:50, 15.09.2021 - A number of 10,503 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,658 represent the first dose and 2,845 the second dose, according to report sent on Wednesday by the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…


