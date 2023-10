Full recording from @ajmubasher feed. You can see outgoing rocket fire some distance away. The rocket is intercepted in the air, and breaks apart into shrapnel. After this 2 explosions are seen: one smaller one, perhaps on the rocket launcher, and a big one on the hospital. pic.twitter.com/upR4Dnrvsq — Yousuf (@yousuf_tw) October 17, 2023 Update. Armata israeliana a atribuit marti organizatiei palestiniene Jihadul Islamic atacul care a lovit incinta unui spital din orasul Gaza, potrivit autoritatilor locale, transmite AFP. Inamicii neaga „Din analiza sistemelor operationale ale armatei israeliene,…