US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can enter to once a year, rather than allowing multiple visits, […] The post US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rest of the world is eager to see a responsibly managed US-Chinese relationship and he urged China to do its part, according to Bloomberg. Blinken’s comment on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS hints at concern among America’s allies, including in Europe, that US efforts…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

- A clutch of big tech firms including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have told the European Union they meet the requirements to be subject to the bloc’s landmark digital antitrust rules, which could have a major impact on how they operate, according to Bloomberg. The group includes Meta Platforms Inc.,…

- The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s push to outsource asylum applications to the Hungarian embassies in Belgrade and Kyiv is a breach of EU law, according to Politico. The EU’s top court has once again reprimanded Hungary over its migration…

- European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni urged governments to set aside rigid positions on the reform of the bloc’s debt rules and seek common ground as the EU tries to reach a deal by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. He was speaking after an op-ed was published by Germany and 10 other…

- The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “realistic and binding agreement” among European Union member states to reduce debt levels while giving governments leeway to invest, according to Bloomberg. “We now need an understanding of how we can reduce the high levels of debt without repeating the mistakes…

- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February,…