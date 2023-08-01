US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

Stiri Recomandate

Mara Calista, deputat PNL: „4 zile pe lună de muncă la domiciliu sau în regim de telemuncă pentru părinții care au nevoie să petreacă timp cu copiii!”

Mara Calista, deputat PNL: „4 zile pe lună de muncă la domiciliu sau în regim de telemuncă pentru părinții care au nevoie să petreacă timp cu copiii!”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretul privind promulgarea Legii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta azi: Sistemul de semaforizare din intersectia de la Trocadero, repus in functiune

Știri Constanta azi: Sistemul de semaforizare din intersectia de la Trocadero, repus in functiune

Lucrarile la sistemul de semaforizare din intersectia bulevardului Alexandru Lapusneanu cu strada Portitei au fost finalizate cu 3 zile mai devreme decat termenul estimat. Angajatii Confort Urban au lucrat… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Cîtea, după CE de juniori de la Ploieşti: E un record pentru boxul românesc (18 medalii), e ceva fabulos

Vasile Cîtea, după CE de juniori de la Ploieşti: E un record pentru boxul românesc (18 medalii), e ceva fabulos

Preşedintele Federaţiei Române de Box, Vasile Cîtea, a declarat pentru AGERPRES că bilanţul reuşit de pugiliştii români la Campionatele Europene pentru juniori de la Ploieşti,… [citeste mai departe]

Retrospectiva VIDEO – Festivalul Internațional de Teatru Turda 2023

Retrospectiva VIDEO – Festivalul Internațional de Teatru Turda 2023

Retrospectiva VIDEO – Festivalul Internațional de Teatru Turda 2023 ???? Iată #retrospectiva ediției a VII-a a Festivalului Internațional de Teatru Turda! ???? Mulțumim tuturor celor care au fost alături de [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Provine din japoneză și înseamnă neobișnuit”. Marina Cârnaț a dezvăluit numele bebelușului, născut recent

(video) „Provine din japoneză și înseamnă neobișnuit”. Marina Cârnaț a dezvăluit numele bebelușului, născut recent

Nu mai este un secret. Influencera Marina Cârnaț a dezvăluit numele celui de-al nouălea copilaș, născut pe 23 iulie 2023. „Numele pe care l-am ales… [citeste mai departe]

Pensia intră mai repede pe carduri în august. Veste bună pentru milioane de români

Pensia intră mai repede pe carduri în august. Veste bună pentru milioane de români

Informația momentului pentru pensionari! În luna august, banii vor intra mai repede pe carduri. Află în rândurile de mai jos care este motivul pentru care perioada de plată a pensiei se decalează ușor. Ce trebuie să știe vârstnicii… [citeste mai departe]

Emiterea rovinietelor și peajelor prin SIEGMCR, întreruptă la noapte din cauza mentenanței

Emiterea rovinietelor și peajelor prin SIEGMCR, întreruptă la noapte din cauza mentenanței

Comunicat DRDP. CNAIR informează utilizatorii rețelei de drumuri și autostrăzi că în noaptea de 1/2 august, în intervalul orar 00:00 – 02:00, ca urmare a... The post Emiterea rovinietelor și peajelor prin SIEGMCR,… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul lui Virgil Ianțu pentru soția lui, Roxana, de ziua ei de naștere. „Aici chiar nu glumesc”

Mesajul lui Virgil Ianțu pentru soția lui, Roxana, de ziua ei de naștere. „Aici chiar nu glumesc”

Virgil Ianțu și Roxana sunt împreună de peste 20 de ani, însă nu au devenit până acum soț și soție. Cei doi formează unul dintre cele mai solide cupluri și au împreună o fată de 18 ani. Cu ocazia… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer mort după ce s-a răsturnat cu tirul în afara drumului, în Timiș

Șofer mort după ce s-a răsturnat cu tirul în afara drumului, în Timiș

Accident de circulație, marți, pe drumul ce leagă Sânmartinul Sârbesc de Uivar. Un bărbat în vârstă de 41 de ani a murit după ce s-a răsturnat cu tirul în afara șoselei. Autotrenul era încărcat cu rapiță, iar șoferul a rămas încarcerat. [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Timis- Trafic ingreunat

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Timis- Trafic ingreunat

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca astazi, 01 august a.c., pana la ora 14:00, pe DN 68A, in zona localitatii Cosava, judetul Timis, se executa lucrari de frezare si asfaltare. Circulatia rutiera se desfasoara pe un singur fir, alternativ, dirijata prin piloti de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

Publicat:
US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can enter to once a year, rather than allowing multiple visits, […] The post US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Blinken says world is seeking responsible US-China relationship

11:31, 24.07.2023 - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the rest of the world is eager to see a responsibly managed US-Chinese relationship and he urged China to do its part, according to Bloomberg. Blinken’s comment on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS hints at concern among America’s allies, including in Europe, that US efforts…

German defense minister cancels Iraq trip on security concerns

10:45, 24.07.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

Apple, Amazon come under scope of new EU antitrust rules

11:31, 04.07.2023 - A clutch of big tech firms including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have told the European Union they meet the requirements to be subject to the bloc’s landmark digital antitrust rules, which could have a major impact on how they operate, according to Bloomberg. The group includes Meta Platforms Inc.,…

Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

14:36, 22.06.2023 - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s push to outsource asylum applications to the Hungarian embassies in Belgrade and Kyiv is a breach of EU law, according to Politico. The EU’s top court has once again reprimanded Hungary over its migration…

EU Commission urges Germany, others not to dig in on stricter EU debt rules

09:30, 16.06.2023 - European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni urged governments to set aside rigid positions on the reform of the bloc’s debt rules and seek common ground as the EU tries to reach a deal by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. He was speaking after an op-ed was published by Germany and 10 other…

Hungarian minority party in Romania complicates PM switch

11:35, 12.06.2023 - The social democrats (PSD) want to continue their collaboration with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) within the future Government, but the Hungarian minority party is not cooperating, according to Euractiv. UDMR has refused to take over the Energy Ministry and the European Funds…

Scholz calls for ‘realistic’ agreement on EU’s new fiscal rules

13:40, 23.05.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “realistic and binding agreement” among European Union member states to reduce debt levels while giving governments leeway to invest, according to Bloomberg.  “We now need an understanding of how we can reduce the high levels of debt without repeating the mistakes…

ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations rose significantly

13:35, 11.05.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 august 2023
USD 4.4964
EUR 4.9334
CHF 5.1387
GBP 5.7674
CAD 3.3926
XAU 282.946
JPY 3.1513
CNY 0.6276
AED 1.2241
AUD 2.9844
MDL 0.249
BGN 2.5224

Urmareste stirile pe: